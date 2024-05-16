FC 24 La Liga TOTS Players Leaked

A number of FC 24 La Liga TOTS players have been leaked on social media just hours before they go live in Ultimate Team.

Below, we'll check out all the players set to feature and cover everything else you need to know ahead of the next Team of the Season drop, so let's dive in!

La Liga TOTS Players Leaked

The Team of the Season promo has been prominent in FC 24 Ultimate Team for the past three weeks, but it's not over yet.

That's because EA is set to introduce even more blue cards by heading to Spain, with La Liga and Liga F next in line.

Jude Bellingham

Ahead of the official release, reputable leakers @FutPoliceLeaks, @UTdesignX, and @SAF__Boss have revealed several La Liga TOTS stars set to feature.

Leaked La Liga TOTS players:

Player Club Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Federico Valverde Real Madrid Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Jules Kounde (SBC) Barcelona

Meanwhile, only one Liga F TOTS player has been leaked so far, but this page will continue to be updated as and when new leaks emerge.

Leaked Liga F TOTS players:

Player Club Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona

La Liga and Liga F are set to replace the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads in Ultimate Team on Friday, May 17 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

In addition to the players being released into packs, more are expected to become available via SBCs and Objectives over the next seven days, just as we've seen with all other included leagues.

With Real Madrid already crowned champions, they will likely feature quite heavily in the La Liga TOTS squad. However, we have also predicted Barcelona, Girona, Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid, and Villarreal to be included.

It could be a similar outcome for Liga F, which Barcelona have dominated this season alongside second-placed Real Madrid.

Caroline Graham Hansen

Who would you like to be included in the La Liga and Liga F TOTS squads?

