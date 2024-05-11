How to Complete FC 24 Icon Ronaldo SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Team of the Season remains impressive, and EA has recently unveiled two additional teams in Ultimate Team, featuring the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads now accessible in packs.

Additionally, FC 24 surprised the players with the legendary Brazilian, Ronaldo, and here we present you the Icon Ronaldo SBC.

There are even 27 squads to complete in order to get this iconic striker, but don’t worry, we got your back!

Icon Ronaldo SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA recently introduced a new SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, making the legendary striker available as an Icon card.

The Brazilian had an illustrious career with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter, while he also won a couple of World Cups and Copa Americas with Brazil.

Ronaldo has received an exceptional Icon player item with an impressive rating of 94. This player possesses outstanding attributes, such as 94 Pace, 94 Shooting, 94 Dribbling, and 97 Finishing, which make him an ideal choice for the striker position.

On top of that, the Brazilian possesses Five-Star Skill Moves and Five-Star Weak Foot, as well as the Quick-Step PlayStyle+.

Now that you have an understanding of the player you will be adding to your team, it is important to analyze the 27 SBC requirements and find the most budget-friendly options to meet them.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

5-Match Loan Icon Ronaldo

Il Fenomeno

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Inter

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Squad:

Il Fenomeno

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Galacticos

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Real Madrid

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Galacticos

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player LaLiga

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Serie A Tim

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

League Finesse

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Selecao

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Brazil

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Selecao

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Notch

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad (x4)

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad (x4)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad (x4)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad (x4)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

92-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

92-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Players Pack

After submitting all the required squads for this SBC, you will be able to claim Icon Ronaldo and include the Brazilian striker in your Ultimate Team.

You will receive a variety of packs to open, and completing this SBC is estimated to cost around 2.8M coins.

Are you planning on including Icon Ronaldo in your Ultimate Team? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

