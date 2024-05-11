How to Complete FC 24 Icon Ronaldo SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Team of the Season remains impressive, and EA has recently unveiled two additional teams in Ultimate Team, featuring the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads now accessible in packs.
Additionally, FC 24 surprised the players with the legendary Brazilian, Ronaldo, and here we present you the Icon Ronaldo SBC.
There are even 27 squads to complete in order to get this iconic striker, but don’t worry, we got your back!
Icon Ronaldo SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA recently introduced a new SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, making the legendary striker available as an Icon card.
The Brazilian had an illustrious career with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter, while he also won a couple of World Cups and Copa Americas with Brazil.
Ronaldo has received an exceptional Icon player item with an impressive rating of 94. This player possesses outstanding attributes, such as 94 Pace, 94 Shooting, 94 Dribbling, and 97 Finishing, which make him an ideal choice for the striker position.
On top of that, the Brazilian possesses Five-Star Skill Moves and Five-Star Weak Foot, as well as the Quick-Step PlayStyle+.
Now that you have an understanding of the player you will be adding to your team, it is important to analyze the 27 SBC requirements and find the most budget-friendly options to meet them.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players Rare
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players Rare
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- 5-Match Loan Icon Ronaldo
Il Fenomeno
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Inter
- Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Galacticos
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Real Madrid
- Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player LaLiga
- Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Serie A Tim
- Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Selecao
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Brazil
- Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88-Rated Squad (x4)
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad (x4)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad (x4)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
91-Rated Squad (x4)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
92-Rated Squad (x2)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 92
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Players Pack
After submitting all the required squads for this SBC, you will be able to claim Icon Ronaldo and include the Brazilian striker in your Ultimate Team.
You will receive a variety of packs to open, and completing this SBC is estimated to cost around 2.8M coins.
Are you planning on including Icon Ronaldo in your Ultimate Team? Share your thoughts in the comments section!
