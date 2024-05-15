The FC 24 TOTS Pedro Goncalves Objective has just been added to Ultimate Team and offers players the chance to earn a spectacular card and many packs.

In this guide, we will teach you how to complete the TOTS Pedro Goncalves Objective in an easy and fast way, so you can get your hands on this amazing card as quickly as possible.

FC 24 TOTS Pedro Goncalves Objective Guide

As mentioned above, EA Sports has just released the FC 24 TOTS Pedro Goncalves Objective, gifting the Sporting Portugal winger with a well-deserved TOTS card.

This card has some amazing attributes such as 92 dribbling, 91 shooting, 90 pace, and 90 passing. TOTS Pedro Goncalves also possesses the Finesse Shot+, Incisive Pass+, and Trickster+ PlayStyles, among others.

TOTS Pedro Goncalves

Players can earn this card by completing four straightforward challenges, which are:

Technical Finisher

Requirements:

Score 5 goals using a player with Min. 80 Dribbling in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Smooth Distribution

Requirements:

Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Double Up

Requirements:

Score and Assist using a Portuguese player in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Portuguese Winner

Requirements:

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 2 players from Portugal in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

After completing all four of the required challenges, you will be able to redeem the 91 OVR TOTS Pedro Goncalves card and a bunch of packs to your Ultimate Team squad.

Will you be completing this new Team of the Season Objective? Let us know in the comments below!

