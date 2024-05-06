How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Klara Buhl SBC, Costs & Solutions

As part of the Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS drop, some additional players have also arrived as SBCs like Leroy Sane, Nicole Anyomi, and now, Bayern Munich star Klara Buhl.

Below are the cheapest solutions to complete the TOTS Klara Buhl SBC so you can add her to your Ultimate Team!

TOTS Klara Buhl SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new Team of the Season SBC has just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Bayern Munich's Klara Buhl becomes the latest player to receive a heavily upgraded blue card.

Buhl comes with a 91-rated TOTS item which includes some fantastic stats, such as 95 Pace, 93 Shooting, 87 Passing, 90 Dribbling, and 80 Physical.

TOTS Klara Buhl

On top of that, the German international also comes with a Five-Star Weak Foot and three PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot, Flair, and First Touch.

Now that you have familiarised yourself with the type of player you could be adding to your team, let's take a look at both Squad Building Challenges and the cheapest ways to complete them.

FC Bayern Munchen

Requirements:

FC Bayern Munich Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

FC Bayern Munchen

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Germany

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once the two required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add TOTS Klara Buhl to your Ultimate Team for around 81.5K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

