How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Anyomi SBC, Costs & Solutions

As part of the current batch of TOTS players dropping into the game, other players have also arrived as SBCs and Objectives like Matthaus, Beste, and, in this case, Anyomi, the Frankfurt striker.

Below is the cheapest way to complete the SBC, the requirements needed, and, most importantly, whether the card is worth it.

Anyomi TOTS Cheapest Solution

Fortunately, Anyomi is quite cheap, does not require much, and only charges you 30,000 coins if you pay for it. The only requirements for the SBC are:

Minimum 1 player from Germany

Minimum Team Rating of 85

Squad:

Once you submit the above squad, the player will be yours to either pop into an Evolution, use, or bolster another SBC.

Is Anyomi Worth Completing?

At this game stage, it is unlikely Anyomi will make your team much better, even after she's been in the SBC, as mentioned above. However, if you have any fodder lying around, this is one of the cheapest ways of earning a TOTS right now for other SBCs - so we would recommend her if you have some spare cards.

WSL TOTS Out Now | Premier League TOTS Out Now | FC 24 Coming Soon as Free PlayStation Plus Game | Bundesliga TOTS Players Leaked | FC 24 Kenilworth Road blunder causes uproar | How to complete TOTS Martin Odegaard SBC