How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Leroy Sane SBC, Costs & Solutions

The second batch of TOTS squads has arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga replacing the Premier League and WSL.

To mark the release of the Bundesliga Team of the Season, EA has dropped a brand new SBC, and players can now earn Bundesliga TOTS Leroy Sane by submitting six squads.

Below, we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can complete the Bundesliga TOTS Leroy Sane SBC and add him to your Ultimate Team!

Bundesliga TOTS Sane SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC has just landed in FC 24 Ultimate Team alongside the Bundesliga TOTS release, and EA has made another insane card available for players to earn.

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane is now available in Ultimate Team via SBC, and all you have to do is complete six squad building challenges to get his amazing new card.

Bundesliga TOTS Sane

Sane has a 93-rated TOTS card with even better stats attached, including 96 Pace, 92 Shooting, 91 Passing, 94 Dribbling, and 84 Physical.

Additionally, the German RM also comes with Five-Star Skill Moves and three PlayStyles+, which are Trickster, Rapid, and Power Shot.

Now that you know what type of player you will be adding to your squad, let's take a look at how to complete the Bundesliga TOTS Leroy Sane SBC!

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Germany

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the required squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Bundesliga TOTS Leroy Sane to your Ultimate Team for around 476K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

