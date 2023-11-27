FC 24: Showdown Otavio SBC Cheapest Solutions

The stream of FC 24 content is never-ending two months on from its release, with plenty of Ultimate Team content giving fans lots to be excited about!

We are currently in Season 2 of Ultimate Team, and there are a bunch of SBCs available for players to get their hands on with the 'Best Of' Squads and Thunderstruck promo out now. We also have guides on the latest Evolutions, including Toughen Up, Power Shooter, and Hero Upgrade, so be sure to check those out!

Talking of SBCs, EA has just dropped the latest Showdown SBC, featuring Al-Nassr and Portugal midfielder, Otavio.

The 86-rated card has a chance to be upgraded if his side beats Al-Hilal in their next league match, so without further ado, let's take a look at the Showdown Otavio SBC, and the cheapest solutions to complete it!

Showdown Otavio SBC cheapest solutions

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Otavio SBC

EA has just dropped the latest Showdown SBC, with one of the two players from the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr receiving a +2 upgrade if they win!

Otavio and Malcom will go head-to-head, and FC 24 fans can choose which player they think will win by completing their SBC!

If you are in support of Otavio, however, then here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Showdown Otavio SBC!

Showdown Otavio SBC

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Otavio Squad

Once you have submitted the squad above, you will have completed the Showdown Otavio SBC for just 65k coins!

This Otavio card comes with some incredible stats including 84 pace, 81 shooting, 86 passing, and 87 dribbling, making him one of the most creative midfielders available! He also has great links with other Portuguese players in the Saudi Pro League!

Which Showdown SBC are you going for? Otavio or Malcom? Let us know!

