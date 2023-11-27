FC 24: Toughen Up Evolutions guide

EA has added a brand-new Evolution into FC 24 Ultimate Team as the Thunderstruck promo continues to surprise players!

There has been a ton of content in FC 24 Ultimate Team over the past few weeks, including SBCs, packs, objectives, and Black Friday, and there have also been lots of Evolutions added to the game mode.

We will go through the complete guide to the Toughen Up Evolution, which focuses on improving your chosen players' physical stats, so without further ado, let's get stuck in!

Toughen Up Evolutions guide

EA has added three new Evolutions to FC 24 Ultimate Team over the past few days, with Toughen Up, Power Shooter, and the Hero Upgrade, all giving players the chance to upgrade a card of their choice by several OVRs.

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Toughen Up Evolution!

Player requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every player in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Toughen Up Evolution.

Pace: Max. 70

Shooting: Min. 60

Shooting: Max. 89

Passing: Max. 87

Defending: Max. 85

Physical: Max. 83

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 9

click to enlarge + 3 Toughen Up Requirements

Best players for Toughen Up Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Toughen Up Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Harry Kane, or Kevin de Bruyne, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City - 88 OVR)

EA timed this Evolution in typical fashion, giving players the chance to turn their 88-rated Bernardo Silva to a 90 OVR, and then dropping the Thunderstruck promo team, featuring a 90-rated Bernardo Silva. That being said, the Portuguese CM is the best player for this EVO. Once evolved, Silva increased his stats to 79 pace, 78 shooting, 94 passing, and 95 dribbling, which is simply insane.

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle - 86 OVR)

Although you can use Gold Kieran Trippier in the Toughen Up Evolution, we recommend evolving his 86-rated TOTW card. That's because he rises to an 88-rated RB, with 80 pace, 95 passing, 83 dribbling, and 84 defending. Add the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+ on top of that, and Trippier will be finding players all over the pitch, and be awesome from crosses.

N'Golo Kante (Al Ittihad - 86 OVR)

The final player that we recommend for the Toughen Up Evolution is French CDM N'Golo Kante, and once he evolves, he brings back the nostalgia of his Chelsea cards from previous FIFAs. Kante increases to an 88 OVR, with 79 pace, 81 passing, 83 dribbling, 85 defending, and 79 physical, and also has the Intercept PlayStyle+! Kante can be linked perfectly to TOTW Karim Benzema and works well with the brand-new Flashback Saint-Maximin.

How to complete the Toughen Up Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by two OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Toughen Up Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 1 Squad Battle (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 1 Clean Sheet in a Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +5

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +1

Physical: +1

click to enlarge + 3 Toughen Up Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 1 Squad Battle (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +5

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +1

PlayStyle: Press Proven

click to enlarge + 3 Toughen Up Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Toughen Up, and upgraded your player by two OVRs!

This EVO is a no-brainer, and everyone should complete it, as it only takes TWO matches to complete, and it is FREE!

What's not to love about this EVO?

