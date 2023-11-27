FC 24: Power Shooter Evolutions guide

Evolutions have taken over Ultimate Team this year, and EA has dropped a new one during the Thunderstruck promo, giving players the chance to upgrade a striker by three OVRs.

Like with every EVO released into Ultimate Team, we give a complete guide on how to complete it, plus recommend three players to evolve.

Together we will go through the complete guide to the new Power Shooter Evolution, so let's get stuck in!

Power Shooter Evolutions guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a striker for 150k coins!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Power Shooter Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every striker in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Power Shooter Evolution!

Overall: Max. 84

Pace: Max. 87

Shooting: Max. 87

Dribbling: Max. 87

Physical: Max. 88

Position: ST

No. of PlayStyles: 8

Best players for Power Shooter Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Power Shooter Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Antoine Griezmann, or Asisat Oshoala, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea - 84 OVR)

The first player we suggest for the Power Shooter Evolution is TOTW Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese striker has a solid 84-rated inform, which increases to an 87 OVR with some insane stats once evolved. Jackson has 88 pace, 91 shooting, 86 dribbling, and 81 physical, as his standout stats when turned into a Power Shooter, and looks a great striker.

Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor - 84 OVR)

Another player that we suggest using for this EVO is 84-rated Squad Foundations Mislav Orsic. The Croatian is available for FREE and can be redeemed by completing the Squad Foundations: Trendyol Super Lig objectives. Once evolved, Orsic gets 88 pace, 92 shooting, 82 passing, and 84 dribbling, and can also play as a striker or LW. Despite his lack of solid chemistry links, we believe Orsic is the perfect super sub.

Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid - 82 OVR)

Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa has insane stats for an 82-rated card, and those only increase when put into the Power Shooter Evolution! The Argentinian goes up to an 85-rated card, with 88 pace, 89 shooting, and 88 dribbling, as his standout stats. He can also play as a centre forward, and right midfielder and possesses four-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot once evolved.

How to complete the Power Shooter Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Power Shooter Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Physical: +1

PlayStyle: Press Proven

Level 2 Challenges:

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting: +2

Passing: +1

Physical: +1

Pace: +1

PlayStyle: Power Shot

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 4 Rivals or Champions matches, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Physical: +1

Dribbling: +1

Weak Foot: +1*

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Power Shooter Evolution, and upgraded your player by THREE OVRs!

