FC 24: Thunderstruck promo out now!

The Thunderstruck promo is here, with two incredible teams featuring incredible players from all over the world and Icons, all of which can be upgraded, and they are all available in packs now!

The newest promo to hit Ultimate Team is Black Friday Thunderstruck, featuring an insane amount of players who will increase in rating if their teams win matches in real life.

We will go through all of the players included in both of the Thunderstruck teams, highlighting the three highest-rated players from each one, and listing the rest of the players below, so let's take a look at all of the players featured!

Thunderstruck promo out now

EA has just dropped a brand-new promo into Ultimate Team, and fans will be ecstatic at Thunderstruck!

The new release dropped at an unusual time of 2 pm GMT, on 24 November, and will run for a week, and it features both a Thunderstruck Icon team, and a Thunderstruck team full of current players!

You can pack a bunch of players in packs right now as well, including the Black Friday Best of TOTW, and Best of Campaigns squads, with EA also releasing tons of crazy packs in the store!

Thunderstruck Icon players

The Thunderstruck promo is the first of its kind in Ultimate Team, adding to the excitement even more, and every player involved in the promo is a live card, meaning that they can be upgraded if their team wins at least once in the next four domestic matches in real life.

click to enlarge + 8 Black Friday: Thunderstruck Icons

Together we will go through all of the players included in Thunderstruck Icon team, starting by highlighting the top three highest-rated players, before listing the rest of the team below.

Johan Cruyff (Icon - 94 OVR)

Dutch Icon Johan Cruyff is a Thunderstruck Icon representing Ajax, and players who manage to pack him, will be hoping for the Eredivisie side to start performing and winning games, turning him from an insane player to an endgame player! The centre forward has some insane stats, including 91 pace, 92 shooting, 91 passing, and 94 dribbling.

click to enlarge + 8 Thunderstruck Cruyff

Ronaldinho (Icon - 94 OVR)

Another insane player to be included in the Thunderstruck Icon team is Brazilian Icon Ronaldinho, who will be relying on Barcelona performances for an upgrade, not that he needs one! Ronaldinho is as much fun on FC 24 Ultimate Team, as he was to watch in real life when he was in his prime at Barcelona, and packing him will not only bring you wins, but vibes as well!

click to enlarge + 8 Thunderstruck Ronaldinho

Ferenc Puskas (Icon - 93 OVR)

This promo is stacked with insane players, and Ferenc Puskas is another player from the Thunderstruck Icon team who is ridiculously good! The Hungarian forward has 90+ stats in pace, shooting, passing, and dribbling, making for lots of fun if you manage to pack Puskas, or if you can afford the millions of coins on the transfer market!

click to enlarge + 8 Thunderstruck Puskas

Here are the rest of the players included in the Thunderstruck Icon Team:

Gerd Muller (93 OVR)

Thierry Henry (92 OVR)

Cafu (92 OVR)

Eric Cantona (90 OVR)

Kaka (90 OVR)

Alessandro Nesta (90 OVR)

Edwin Van der Sar (89 OVR)

Paul Scholes (89 OVR)

Xabi Alonso (88 OVR)

Robert Pires (88 OVR)

Thunderstruck players

As well as some incredible Icons added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA has also released 11 current players into packs, all with fantastic upgrades and awesome Thunderstruck cards.

click to enlarge + 8 Black Friday: Thunderstruck

We will also highlight the top three players from this drop, and list the rest below, and we have some Brazilian magic in this squad!

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid - 90 OVR)

Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr joins his first promo of the year, upgrading by +1 OVR to a 90 rating. The Real Madrid star has some incredible stats with 96 pace, and 91 dribbling being the standouts. Real Madrid face Cadiz, Granada, Real Betis, and Villarreal in their next four matches, so Vinicius could be seeing himself upgraded to a 92-rated player!

click to enlarge + 8 Thunderstruck Vini Jr

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City - 90 OVR)

Bernardo Silva features in the Thunderstruck promo and has been given an incredible upgraded card by EA. The Portuguese midfielder looks fantastic with 80 pace, 80 shooting, 88 passing, and 94 dribbling. Silva looks like a fun card to use, and although Manchester City face Liverpool and Spurs in their next two matches, they are the best team in Europe, so he could be upgraded further.

click to enlarge + 8 Thunderstruck Bernardo Silva

Neymar Jr (Al Hilal - 90 OVR)

Neymar Jr has a promo card, and it is a CAM position! EA has changed his position to centre attacking midfield, which is where most players have had the most fun whilst using the Brazilian star! Neymar has 87 pace, 85 shooting, 87 passing, and 94 dribbling, and is now the most sought-after CAM on FC 24 Ultimate Team!

click to enlarge + 8 Thunderstruck Neymar Jr

Here are the rest of the players included in the Thunderstruck Team:

Marie Katoto (PSG - 90 OVR)

Raphael Varane (Manchester United - 87 OVR)

Romelu Lukaku (Roma - 87 OVR)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal - 86 OVR)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich - 85 OVR)

Joelinton (Newcastle United - 85 OVR)

Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig - 85 OVR)

Juan Cuadrado (Inter Milan - 85 OVR)

