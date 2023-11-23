FC 24: Ultimate Team Season 2 Act II out now!

Season 2 Act II: 'Tis the Season is here, and FC 24 players can now get their hands on packs, player picks, stadium items, and more through objectives, and simply playing Ultimate Team!

Act II replaces Season 2 Act I: Triangles, which featured tons of content throughout November, as Ultimate Team players were given promos such as Centurions, Triple Threat, and FC Pro Live!

Table of contents Season 2 Act II release date Season 2 Act II: 'Tis the Season rewards Season 2 Act II: 'Tis the Season expected promos

We will go through everything you need to know about the newest season objectives, along with what to expect from Season 2 Act II: 'Tis the Season, so buckle yourselves in, and let's take a look!

Season 2 Act II release date

Season 2 Act II: 'Tis the Season is out now in Ultimate Team, and released on 23 November at 8 am GMT, and will run for four weeks until 21 December.

Players can now earn packs, player picks, stadium items, and special cards by simply playing FC 24 Ultimate Team, with 26 individual rewards to redeem.

This is available for all players across each console including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Season 2 Act II: 'Tis the Season rewards

The second act of Season 2 will last for four weeks, and with there being 26 rewards to earn, that means there's plenty of time to complete the season.

EA has made it easy in previous seasons for players to earn all of the rewards by giving weekly objectives where players can earn lots of XP by simply playing Ultimate Team in any game mode.

Let's take a look at the rewards for Season 2 Act II: 'Tis the Season!

click to enlarge + 3 FC 24: Season 2 Act II 'Tis the Season Rewards

Level 1 - Blue Snowflake Badge

- Blue Snowflake Badge Level 2 - Gold Players Pack

- Gold Players Pack Level 3 - Snowy Slopes XL Tifo

- Snowy Slopes XL Tifo Level 4 - 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 5 - 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 6 - Icy Strike Tifo or Frosty Header Tifo

- Icy Strike Tifo Frosty Header Tifo Level 7 - 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 8 - Blue & Purple Snowflake Badge

- Blue & Purple Snowflake Badge Level 9 - 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10 - 84+ RTTK/Trailblazers Player Pack or 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players pack or 1 of 4 85+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick

- 84+ RTTK/Trailblazers Player Pack 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players pack 1 of 4 85+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick Level 11 - Icy Strike XL Tifo

- Icy Strike XL Tifo Level 12 - 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 13 - Tri-Colored Snowflake Badge

- Tri-Colored Snowflake Badge Level 14 - 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 15 - 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 16 - Frosty Header XL Tifo

- Frosty Header XL Tifo Level 17 - 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18 - Frozen Finesse Tifo

- Frozen Finesse Tifo Level 19 - 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20 - Base Hero Player Pack or 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- Base Hero Player Pack 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 21 - Cold Control Animated Tifo

- Cold Control Animated Tifo Level 22 - 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23 - Snowy Slopes Two Stick Banners or Frozen Finesse XL Tifo or Snowy Slopes Stadium Theme

- Snowy Slopes Two Stick Banners Frozen Finesse XL Tifo Snowy Slopes Stadium Theme Level 24 - 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25 - 1 of 4 85+ RTTK/Trailblazers/Centurions/Triple Threat Player Pick or 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack or 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 1 of 4 85+ RTTK/Trailblazers/Centurions/Triple Threat Player Pick 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 26 - Rainbow Snowflake Badge

click to enlarge + 3 FC 24: Season 2 Act II 'Tis the Season Rewards

Note: All of the items available in the Season 2 Act II: 'Tis the Season rewards are Untradeable.

Season 2 Act II: 'Tis the Season expected promos

Act I of Season 2 gave FC 24 players some fantastic promos including Centurions, Triple Threat, and FC Pro Live, and Act II could be the best yet, with a tremendous promo hitting Ultimate Team on 24 November!

Along with the Black Friday: Best of TOTW players that are already in packs, there will be other previous Best of promos released, as well as a brand-new promo called Thunderstruck!

click to enlarge + 3 Black Friday: Thunderstruck

This promo will likely last two weeks, featuring two teams full of insane players, and Icons, all of which can be upgraded if their team wins in real life!

Players who purchased the Ultimate Edition of FC 24 will also be receiving their UCL Hero items during this season, and should expect to see their item in the coming days!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.