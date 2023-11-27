FC 24: Showdown Malcom SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing two months after its release, with non-stop Ultimate Team content giving fans lots to look forward to!

We are currently in Season 2 of Ultimate Team, and there are a bunch of SBCs available for players to get their hands on thanks to the 'Best Of' Squads and Thunderstruck promo. We also have guides on the latest Evolutions, such as Toughen Up, Power Shooter, and Hero Upgrade, so be sure to check those out!

Talking of SBCs, EA has just dropped the latest Showdown SBC, featuring Al Hilal and Brazil winger, Malcom.

The 86-rated card has a chance to be upgraded if his side beats Al-Nassr in their next league match, so without further ado, let's take a look at the Showdown Malcom SBC, and the cheapest solutions to complete it!

Showdown Malcom SBC cheapest solutions

Malcom and Otavio will go head-to-head, and FC 24 fans can choose which player they think will win by completing their SBC!

If you are in support of Malcom, then here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Showdown Malcom SBC!

Showdown Malcom SBC

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge Showdown Malcom Squad

Once you have submitted the squad above, you will have completed the Showdown Malcom SBC for just 63.2k coins!

Malcom has some fantastic stats including 90 pace, 83 shooting, 82 passing, and 87 dribbling, making him one of the most dangerous wingers available! He also has great links with other Brazilian players in the Saudi Pro League!

Which Showdown SBC are you going for? Malcom or Otavio? Let us know!

