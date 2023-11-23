FC 24 Black Friday Best Of Campaigns CONFIRMED!

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team continues to provide an exciting experience for millions of players worldwide, and the stream of content is never-ending!

EA has been full of ideas since the game's launch just under two months ago, introducing plenty of new packs to open and objectives to complete.

There have also been promos to take part in, such as the recently added Best of TOTW, which has just been joined by another newbie.

Leaks had been suggesting that special Black Friday promos would begin this week, and they weren't wrong, with the Best Of TOTW squad and Best Of Campaigns squad available in FC 24 Ultimate Team right now!

Below, we will go through everything you need to know about the brand-new Best Of Campaigns squad, as well as other Black Friday promos and confirmed players included in the release!

Best Of Campaigns promo

EA is celebrating Black Friday in FC 24 Ultimate Team with its own promo over the coming days, as well as a separate Thunderstruck promo which is on its way.

click to enlarge + 2 Black Friday Best Of Campaigns

It's believed more than 60-70 special cards will be available in packs as part of the Black Friday promo, making it one of the biggest to date.

The Black Friday Best Of TOTW promo went live on Wednesday 22 November, and that has now been joined by a Best Of Campaigns squad.

The squad is made up of old promos including RTTK, Trailblazers, and Centurions, giving fans the opportunity to pack some insane players!

Here is the list of confirmed Best Of Campaigns players:

Erling Haaland - 94 OVR

Kevin De Bruyne - 92 OVR

Kylian Mbappe - 92 OVR

Caroline Graham Hansen - 91 OVR

Bruno Fernandes - 90 OVR

Alexandra Popp - 90 OVR

Victor Osimhen - 90 OVR

Bukayo Saka - 90 OVR

Sophia Smith - 89 OVR

Jamal Musiala - 89 OVR

Cristiano Ronaldo - 88 OVR

Marcus Rashford - 88 OVR

Joao Cancelo - 88 OVR

Leonardo Bonucci - 88 OVR

Rafael Leao - 87 OVR

James Ward-Prowse - 86 OVR

Ferland Mendy - 85 OVR

Pierre Kalulu - 85 OVR

click to enlarge + 2 Black Friday Best Of Campaigns Squad

In addition to the Black Friday events, a separate Thunderstruck promo is coming to Ultimate Team on Friday and will include both regular players and Icons. You can find out more about this in our piece here.

The Daily Login upgrade system has also made a comeback, meaning players have additional chances to pack some of the best items in the game every 24 hours.

Will you be taking part in the FC 24 Black Friday and Thunderstruck promos this week? Let us know.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, keep up to date with RealSport101.