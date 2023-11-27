FC 24: Hero Upgrade Evolutions guide

Black Friday has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, as tons of content has been poured into packs, SBCs, and objectives, with players desperate to get their hands on the newest cards in the game!

Thunderstruck is an insane new promo, featuring Icons and current players, all of which have live cards that can be upgraded if the team the player represents, wins during their next four matches!

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to upgrade a Hero card of their choice by completing challenges in the game! Together we will go through the Hero Upgrade Evolutions guide, giving you all the details regarding the EVO, plus three players we think you should use, so let's get stuck in!

Hero Upgrade Evolutions guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a Hero card for 75k coins!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Hero Upgrade Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every Hero player in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player who once represented your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Hero Upgrade Evolution.

Overall: Max. 86

Pace: Max. 87

Defending: Max. 88

Rarity: Base UT Hero

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

click to enlarge + 3 Hero Upgrade Requirements

Best players for Hero Upgrade Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Hero Upgrade Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Antonio Di Natale, or Ricardo Carvalho, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Robbie Keane (86 OVR)

Robbie Keane is the best option for the Hero Upgrade Evolution, and he increases to an 88 OVR once evolved. The Irish striker has four-star skills, and a four-star weak foot, and increases to 89 pace, 90 shooting, and 90 dribbling, making him one of the most fun strikers in the game.

Park Ji-Sung (86 OVR)

South Korean midfielder Park Ji-Sung is another player who is a great option for this EVO. Like Robbie Keane, Park increases to an 88 OVR and joins the Gullit Gang once evolved, with 80+ stats in every attribute. The former Manchester United player increases to 87 pace, 82 shooting, 85 passing, 87 dribbling, 80 defending, and 83 physical. Park Ji-Sung is perfect as a CM, however, he only has, LM, LW, and RM as his alternate positions, which is his only downfall.

Joan Capdevila (86 OVR)

Spanish left-back Joan Capdevila is one of the best Heroes to use for this Evolution and becomes even better once evolved. Capdevila increases to an 88 OVR, with 86 pace, 78 shooting, 83 passing, 81 dribbling, 87 defending, and 82 physical, making him one of the best left-backs in Ultimate Team. If you didn't complete the RTTK Selma Bacha SBC, then Capdevila is the perfect LB option.

How to complete the Hero Upgrade Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your Hero player to upgrade by two OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Hero Upgrade Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +2

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

click to enlarge + 3 Hero Upgrade Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Physical: +2

PlayStyle: Press Proven

click to enlarge + 3 Hero Upgrade Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Hero Upgrade Evolution, and upgraded your player by two OVRs!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.