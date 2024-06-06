FC 24 Season 7: Festival of Football Out Now, Ft. Packs, Players & More

Season 7: Festival of Football is here, as EA kicks off their Euro 2024 and Copa America content, this new season provides players with some incredible rewards, with fantastic Euros and Copa America items, as well as End of an Era cards, packs, stadium items, and more!

FC 24 players can now receive brand-new FREE rewards by simply playing Ultimate Team for the next 35 days, and the prizes for playing the game mode are out of this world.

There is a new season of Ultimate Team out now, and FC 24 players can now earn a flurry of rewards by simply playing the beloved game mode.

Releasing on June 6 at midnight PST (3 am ET / 7 am GMT), the Festival of Football rewards are now available and there are 35 levels of rewards for FC 24 players to work towards throughout this celebration of international football.

Season 7: Festival of Football Level 1

A new update is imminent too, giving FC 24 players the chance to play Ultimate Team as well as the brand-new Euro 2024 game mode, with many cool features included in the Pitch Notes.

These rewards span from Euros and Copa America players, to Icons, stadium items, packs, and more.

Here are all the rewards for Season 7: Festival of Football:

Level 1 - Copa America Path to Glory Cespedes (91 OVR) OR 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack

- Copa America Path to Glory Cespedes (91 OVR) 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 2 - 81+ x5 Copa America Nations Pack

- 81+ x5 Copa America Nations Pack Level 3 - UEFA EURO 2024 XL Tifo

- UEFA EURO 2024 XL Tifo Level 4 - UEFA EURO Path to Glory Ratiu (91 OVR) OR 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- UEFA EURO Path to Glory Ratiu (91 OVR) 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 5 - 81+ x5 Top EURO Nations Pack

- 81+ x5 Top EURO Nations Pack Level 6 - Copa America Path to Glory Carrasquilla (91 OVR) OR 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- Copa America Path to Glory Carrasquilla (91 OVR) 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 7 - UEFA EURO 2024 Stadium Theme

- UEFA EURO 2024 Stadium Theme Level 8 - UEFA EURO Path to Glory Tsygankov (91 OVR) OR 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- UEFA EURO Path to Glory Tsygankov (91 OVR) 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9 - UEFA EURO 2024 Tifo

- UEFA EURO 2024 Tifo Level 10 - UEFA EURO Path to Glory Vicario (92 OVR) OR 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

- UEFA EURO Path to Glory Vicario (92 OVR) 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 11 - UEFA EURO 2024 Badge

- UEFA EURO 2024 Badge Level 12 - 83+ x5 Copa America Nations Pack

- 83+ x5 Copa America Nations Pack Level 13 - Copa America Path to Glory Tapia (92 OVR) OR 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

- Copa America Path to Glory Tapia (92 OVR) 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 14 - 83+ x5 Top EURO Nations Pack

- 83+ x5 Top EURO Nations Pack Level 15 - UEFA EURO Path to Glory Hysaj (92 OVR) OR 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack

- UEFA EURO Path to Glory Hysaj (92 OVR) 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 16 - UEFA EURO 2024 Animated Tifo

- UEFA EURO 2024 Animated Tifo Level 17 - UEFA EURO Path to Glory Brozovic (92 OVR) OR 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack

- UEFA EURO Path to Glory Brozovic (92 OVR) 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18 - Poland 1974 Home Kit OR Mexico Home Kit 2024

- Poland 1974 Home Kit Mexico Home Kit 2024 Level 19 - UEFA EURO Path to Glory Tierney (92 OVR) OR 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack

- UEFA EURO Path to Glory Tierney (92 OVR) 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20 - Cold Player Celebration

- Cold Player Celebration Level 21 - Copa America Path to Glory Balogun (93 OVR) OR 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

- Copa America Path to Glory Balogun (93 OVR) 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 22 - Greats of the Game Hero Dudek (94 OVR) OR 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

- Greats of the Game Hero Dudek (94 OVR) 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23 - 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24 - Copa America Path to Glory Gimenez (94 OVR) OR 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- Copa America Path to Glory Gimenez (94 OVR) 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25 - UEFA EURO Path to Glory Clauss (94 OVR) OR 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Season 7: Festival of Football Level 25

Level 26 - Copa America Path to Glory Sanchez (94 OVR) OR 97+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- Copa America Path to Glory Sanchez (94 OVR) 97+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 27 - 85+ x3 Copa America Nations Pack

- 85+ x3 Copa America Nations Pack Level 28 - 85+ x3 Top EURO Nations Pack

- 85+ x3 Top EURO Nations Pack Level 29 - UEFA EURO Path to Glory Bernardo Silva (94 OVR)

- UEFA EURO Path to Glory Bernardo Silva (94 OVR) Level 30 - 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 31 - Copa America Path to Glory Raphinha (95 OVR)

- Copa America Path to Glory Raphinha (95 OVR) Level 32 - 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 33 - UEFA EURO Path to Glory Depay (95 OVR)

- UEFA EURO Path to Glory Depay (95 OVR) Level 34 - End of an Era Kroos (97 OVR) OR Greats of the Game Gerrard (96 OVR)

- End of an Era Kroos (97 OVR) Greats of the Game Gerrard (96 OVR) Level 35 - Greats of the Game Puskas (97 OVR) OR 88+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

The rewards for Season 7: Festival of Football are incredible, and FC 24 players have been treated with a bunch of international tournament-themed content to go through for the next four weeks!

What rewards are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below.

Ultimate TOTS Out Now | The Greats of the Game Promo Coming Soon | How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Reus SBC | How to Complete Incisive Pass Master Evolution | Prime Gaming Pack 9 Predicted Release Date & Rewards | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game