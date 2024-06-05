Stunning FC 24 Copa America Card Designs Leaked

The FC 24 Copa America card designs have been leaked after it was reported that a tournament-themed promo would be coming to Ultimate Team alongside Euro 2024.

Below, we'll be looking at the leaked designs and all other details surrounding rumored Copa America content, so let's dive in and check it out!

Copa America Card Designs Leaked

Reputable FC 24 leakers @Fut_scoreboard and @AsyFutTrader have shared images of what are believed to be the official Copa America card designs for player items coming soon to Ultimate Team.

Along with the card designs, their names have also been revealed, with one called 'Copa America Team of the Tournament', which indicates the best-performing players are likely to feature on it before or shortly after Copa America has concluded.

Credit: @Fut_scoreboard Copa America Card Designs

Two of the cards feature a red, white, and blue colorway with stripes and stars, which is perhaps no surprise considering this year's tournament is being held in the USA.

In addition to the cards which will likely arrive in packs, Copa America SBCs and Objectives are also said to be on the way, with further leaks suggesting that 81+ x5 and 83+ x5 Copa America Nations packs will be on offer.

It's set to be an international-themed summer in FC 24 Ultimate Team as EA also prepares to celebrate Euro 2024, which like Copa America, will offer unique player items over the coming weeks.

Euro 2024 is scheduled to begin on June 14, while the Copa America will get underway just under a week later on June 20. With the tournaments happening at the same time, it appears EA is planning to offer a combination of content across both competitions for fans to enjoy.

Euro 2024

Are you excited to see Copa America content in FC 24 Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

