FC 24 Euro 2024 Update Pitch Notes Due Today

There is a new update coming to FC 24, with Euro 2024 almost here, EA will be releasing a huge new update containing a new game mode and much more.

We will review the pitch notes leaked to be released by EA, and give you everything you need to know about the new Euro 2024 update coming soon to FC 24!

Excitement is starting to build, as EA has teased a new update to FC 24 with some new Euro 2024 content coming to the game on Thursday, June 6.

Players will be welcomed by a bunch of new content surrounding Euro 2024, including a new game mode and much more.

We will look at the pitch notes expected to be released by EA, which will likely include everything new coming to FC 24 with the latest summer update.

Here are the new features coming to FC 24 in the latest Euro 2024 update:

New Euro 2024 Game Mode

8 National Teams Added

New Player Face Scans

Updated Kits

New Ultimate Team Information

Although we don't know exactly what will be released in the new update, we can begin making guesses with the information leaked by FC 24 sources on social media.

On top of the new content which is set to include a new Euro 2024 game mode, player face scans, new national teams, and more, there is a new promo set to hit Ultimate Team called The Greats of the Game.

This campaign will focus solely on Heroes and Icons in Ultimate Team, with each player representing their nation in either the Euros or Copa America.

The players included in the promo will be eligible for upgrades if their team scores a certain amount of goals during the tournament, giving FC 24 players the incentive to follow a certain nation so that their player gets an upgrade!

We will update this page with the latest content once the official pitch notes are released by EA.

