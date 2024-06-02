Add the 3rd PlayStyle+ your player's been missing with Incisive Pass+! Other boosts include a +1 to Weak Foot, Trickster, and Power Shot. Here, we present you the FC 24 Incisive Pass Master Evolution guide.

This feature enables users to enhance a particular player, providing every member of the Ultimate Team with a fantastic chance to bolster their team even more.

Now, let us delve into the essential steps for upgrading your players, as well as the three players we have selected for this progression.

Incisive Pass Master Evolution Player Requirements

In light of the progress made in FC 24, it is expected that every player who meets the specific criteria set by EA will progress. However, it is important to note that not all players in the game will be included in this category.

Therefore, it is essential to choose a player from your favourite club wisely or develop a player into a strong competitor, as this decision cannot be reversed. Make sure to make a careful choice, as there will be no opportunity to change your selection.

Incisive Pass Master Players

The requirements for achieving the Incisive Pass Master Evolution are provided below:

Overall Max. 90

Pace Max. 91

Shooting Max. 92

Playstyles Max. 7

Playstyles+ Max. 2

Best players for Incisive Pass Master Evolution

Our Incisive Pass Master Evolution provides a variety of choices that can significantly improve your team. The chosen player must meet specific requirements.

Below are the three highest recommended players for achieving optimal performance in the EVO, along with their projected ratings:

Ruud Gullit Icon (90 OVR)

Martin Ødegaard Centurions (Arsenal – 90 OVR)

Lothar Matthäus Icon (90 OVR)

How to complete Incisive Pass Master Evolution

After choosing the player you want to improve, it is essential to assess the required actions in order to raise your player's overall rating by +4 OVR.

Please consult the comprehensive guidelines provided below to effectively progress through the Incisive Pass Master Evolution.

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +2

Shooting +2

Defending +3

Pace +1

Passing +1

PlayStyle Trickster

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Overall +2

Shooting +2

Dribbling +1

Pace +2

Passing +3

Physical +2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Dribbling +2

Weak Foot +1

Physical +2

PlayStyle Power Shot

PlayStyle+ Incisive Pass

After overcoming all obstacles in this EVO, your player's overall rating will increase by +4 OVR! This incredible Evolution presents a thrilling chance to boost your player's skills.

Let us know in the comments which player you intend to evolve!

