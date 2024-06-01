How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Reus SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has launched the End of an Era Reus SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team as the German says goodbye to Borussia Dortmund.

Here, we will examine Reus' official rating, statistics, and the most cost-effective methods to finish his SBC, allowing you to quickly incorporate the attacking midfielder into your squad!

End of an Era Reus SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released two new Squad Building Challenges, one honoring the career of German player Marco Reus and the other commemorating Nacho Fernández's success in the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.

This article will concentrate on the former, as Reus can be obtained by finishing seven Squad Building Challenges.

Marco Reus has accumulated more than 420 appearances for Dortmund, however, his tenure at Borussia has concluded.

Reus boasts an exceptional 96-rated card with outstanding attributes such as 93 Pace, 96 Shooting, 96 Passing, 97 Dribbling, and 86 Physical.

Additionally, the attacking midfielder possesses Five-Star Skill Moves, Four-Star Weak Foot, and three PlayStyles+ including Finesse Shot, Technical, and Trivela.

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Bundesliga

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Germany

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Germany

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Germany

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After submitting all necessary squads, you will have the opportunity to include End of an Era Marco Reus and seven packs in your Ultimate Team for approximately 811K coins.

Are you planning to complete this SBC? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

