FC 24 The Greats of the Game Promo Coming Soon

There is a new promo on the horizon in FC 24 Ultimate Team. EA waves goodbye to the Team of the Season promo, welcoming international football, with Euro 2024 and Copa America beginning this month!

The Greats of the Game promo is set to start this week. It will feature Icons and Heroes who can be upgraded based on their nations' performances in international tournaments.

Euro 2024 is almost here, and EA is set to release a brand-new promo into FC 24 Ultimate Team according to rumors, with the Greats of the Game campaign expected to begin on Friday, June 7 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing Ultimate TOTS, which is in packs for a few more days.

Both international tournaments begin in the next few weeks, with international teams fighting to be champions of Europe and South America, and this new promo ties nicely with both competitions.

The Greats of the Game promo is set to feature Heroes and Icons, who will be given cards that can be upgraded, based on their nations' performances in Euro 2024 and Copa America.

Greats of the Game Upgrade Path & Leaked Players

Leaks suggest that there is an upgrade path for these players, meaning if their nation meets certain requirements, the Hero or Icon from the promo will receive an upgrade to their OVR.

Credit: AsyFutTrader Greats of the Game Upgrade Path Leak

The Greats of the Game Upgrade Path is as follows:

Players' nation scores 2 goals in the Euros/Copa America = +1 OVR

Players' nation scores 4 goals in the Euros/Copa America = +1 PS+ OR 99 Face Stat

Players from this promo are set to be the first in FC 24 Ultimate Team to have four PlayStyles+, moving the player quality threshold even further.

So far, one player has also been leaked to feature in the promo, and Brazilian Icon Rivaldo is set to be involved.

Are you excited about the next promo for the FC 24 Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.

Ultimate TOTS Out Now | How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Reus SBC | End of an Era Julie Soyer Objectives Guide | How to Complete Incisive Pass Master Evolution | Prime Gaming Pack 9 Predicted Release Date & Rewards | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game