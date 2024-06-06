FC 24 Path to Glory Predicted Release Date & Leaks

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The FC 24 Path to Glory promo is set to become just one of the many tournament-themed drops coming to Ultimate Team, as EA prepares to release an abundance of content in conjunction with Euro 2024 and Copa America.

Below, we'll cover all the key details surrounding the Path to Glory promo, including a potential release date, what to expect, and leaked players, so let's dive in and check it out!

EA is getting everyone in the mood for Euro 2024 and Copa America by releasing the Festival of Football update into FC 24, adding several new features to celebrate the upcoming tournaments.

Expected to join all of those new features and more is the Path to Glory Ultimate Team promo.

Euro 2024

While a release date for Path to Glory is yet to be confirmed, the amount of leaks suggests it could drop alongside the Greats of the Game promo on Friday, June 7 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

Path to Glory Upgrade Path & Leaked Players

Similar to previous releases, Path to Glory is expected to see players receive OVR upgrades should their nation meet certain requirements or progress through to specific stages of the Euro and Copa America tournaments.

Reputable leakers @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard have leaked the official upgrade path along with some of the players set to be included in Path to Glory.

Credit: @Fut_scoreboard Path to Glory Upgrade Path

Based on the leaked upgrade path, featured players could receive as many as four upgrades to their original OVR, in addition to an extra PlayStyle+.

As for the player leaks, there have been four so far, and we will continue to update the list below as and when new names emerge.

Player Country Frenkie de Jong Netherlands Ronald Araujo Uruguay Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia Federico Chiesa Italy

Who else would you like to see in the Path to Glory promo? Let us know in the comments below!

