FC 24 All Rewards for The European Journey

FC 24 has received a huge update, with the Festival of Football update now live, featuring a brand-new Euro 2024 game mode, giving players lots of activities to do in the game.
Whilst there is a bunch of content for players to get stuck into, there is a new add-on within the Euro 2024 update that gives players rewards for playing the Euro 2024 game mode.
The European Journey All Rewards
The Euro 2024 game mode was officially released on June 6, giving players the chance to embark on their own European Championships journey with a select nation.
Whilst you can play as your chosen national team or as a single player from a squad, there is a new mode that allows FC 24 players to embark on 'The European Journey,' earning rewards in the process.
Players can complete challenges, and will receive special rewards for all game modes including, Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs, and Volta Football!
Here are all of the rewards given to FC 24 players for completing challenges in 'The European Journey':
Picking Favorites
Challenge:
- Select your favorite National Team
Reward:
- EURO Nations Team of the Season Defender (10 Match Loan)
Full Steam Ahead
Challenge:
- Start UEFA EURO 2024 Tournament with your favorite National Team
Reward:
- EURO Nations Team of the Season Midfielder (10 Match Loan)
All the Way to the Top
Challenge:
- Win UEFA EURO 2024 by playing every match in the tournament
Reward:
- 5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career Mode
Made in Your Image
Challenge:
- Create a Pro in Lead Your Nation
Reward:
- V Pro Customization Items in Player Career
MVP
Challenge:
- Fill all 7 PlayStyles Slots for your Created Pro in Lead Your Nation
Reward:
- 87+ Rare Gold Player
Shoot for the Stars
Challenge:
- Play in the Final with your Created Pro in Lead Your Nation
Reward:
- Player Personality Points in Player Career Mode
Reflection of Reality
Challenge:
- Win Player of the Match in Lead Your Nation by playing with a Real Player
Reward:
- Base ICON Player Pick (24 Match Loan)
The Game Before the Game
Challenge:
- Win a Kick Off Semi-Final on any difficulty
Reward:
- EURO Nations Team of the Season Attacker (10 Match Loan)
Beat the Machine
Challenge:
- Win a Kick Off Final against the CPU AI on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher
Reward:
- V Pro Customization Items in Clubs and Volta
It's all about the Journey
Challenge:
- Complete all European Journey Challenges
Reward:
- The Journey's final reward will be revealed in July!
There is a lot to be excited about with this new update in FC 24, and players can benefit from whichever game mode they play!
Will you be completing all challenges in The European Journey? Let us know in the comments below.
