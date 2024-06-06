FC 24 All Rewards for The European Journey

FC 24 has received a huge update, with the Festival of Football update now live, featuring a brand-new Euro 2024 game mode, giving players lots of activities to do in the game.

Whilst there is a bunch of content for players to get stuck into, there is a new add-on within the Euro 2024 update that gives players rewards for playing the Euro 2024 game mode.

The European Journey All Rewards

The Euro 2024 game mode was officially released on June 6, giving players the chance to embark on their own European Championships journey with a select nation.

Whilst you can play as your chosen national team or as a single player from a squad, there is a new mode that allows FC 24 players to embark on 'The European Journey,' earning rewards in the process.

Players can complete challenges, and will receive special rewards for all game modes including, Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs, and Volta Football!

Here are all of the rewards given to FC 24 players for completing challenges in 'The European Journey':

Picking Favorites

Challenge:

Select your favorite National Team

Reward:

EURO Nations Team of the Season Defender (10 Match Loan)

Full Steam Ahead

Challenge:

Start UEFA EURO 2024 Tournament with your favorite National Team

Reward:

EURO Nations Team of the Season Midfielder (10 Match Loan)

All the Way to the Top

Challenge:

Win UEFA EURO 2024 by playing every match in the tournament

Reward:

5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career Mode

Made in Your Image

Challenge:

Create a Pro in Lead Your Nation

Reward:

V Pro Customization Items in Player Career

MVP

Challenge:

Fill all 7 PlayStyles Slots for your Created Pro in Lead Your Nation

Reward:

87+ Rare Gold Player

Shoot for the Stars

Challenge:

Play in the Final with your Created Pro in Lead Your Nation

Reward:

Player Personality Points in Player Career Mode

Reflection of Reality

Challenge:

Win Player of the Match in Lead Your Nation by playing with a Real Player

Reward:

Base ICON Player Pick (24 Match Loan)

The Game Before the Game

Challenge:

Win a Kick Off Semi-Final on any difficulty

Reward:

EURO Nations Team of the Season Attacker (10 Match Loan)

Beat the Machine

Challenge:

Win a Kick Off Final against the CPU AI on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher

Reward:

V Pro Customization Items in Clubs and Volta

It's all about the Journey

Challenge:

Complete all European Journey Challenges

Reward:

The Journey's final reward will be revealed in July!

There is a lot to be excited about with this new update in FC 24, and players can benefit from whichever game mode they play!

Will you be completing all challenges in The European Journey? Let us know in the comments below.

