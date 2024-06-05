FC 24 Greats of the Game Predictions Include Germany Legend

As TOTS nears the end of its cycle, EA is preparing to welcome Greats of the Game to FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Reportedly featuring Icons and Heroes who can be upgraded based on their nations' performances during Euro 2024 and Copa America, we've picked out who we think will be included, so let's dive in and check them out!
Greats of the Game Predictions
Some of the world's best players will be going head to head on the international stage in the coming weeks as Euro 2024 and the Copa America get underway, and EA is reportedly set to release a brand-new Ultimate Team promo in conjunction with both tournaments.
According to rumors, the Greats of the Game campaign is expected to begin on Friday, June 7 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing Ultimate TOTS, which remains in packs.
Reputable leakers such as @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard have already revealed several players set to feature in the promo, but we've decided to predict some of the names that could end up joining them.
Player
Country
Rivaldo (Leaked)
Brazil
Iker Casillas
Spain
Philipp Lahm
Germany
Emmanuel Petit (Leaked)
France
Wayne Rooney
England
Hernan Crespo
Argentina
Gheorghe Hagi (Leaked)
Romania
Marco van Basten
Netherlands
Antonio Di Natale (Leaked)
Italy
Michael Laudrup
Denmark
Further leaks suggest that there will be an upgrade path for the featured players, which could see them receive upgrades to their OVR if their nation meets certain requirements during the tournaments.
As part of the upgrade path, some players could even end up with a total of four PlayStyles+, which is yet to be seen in FC 24 Ultimate Team.
The Greats of the Game Upgrade Path will be as follows:
- Players' nation scores two goals in the Euros/Copa America = +1 OVR
- Players' nation scores four goals in the Euros/Copa America = +1 PS+ OR 99 Face Stat
Are you excited for the Greats of the Game promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.
Ultimate TOTS Out Now | The Greats of the Game Promo Coming Soon | How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Reus SBC | How to Complete Incisive Pass Master Evolution | Prime Gaming Pack 9 Predicted Release Date & Rewards | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC