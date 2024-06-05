FC 24 Greats of the Game Predictions Include Germany Legend

As TOTS nears the end of its cycle, EA is preparing to welcome Greats of the Game to FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Reportedly featuring Icons and Heroes who can be upgraded based on their nations' performances during Euro 2024 and Copa America, we've picked out who we think will be included, so let's dive in and check them out!

Greats of the Game Predictions

Some of the world's best players will be going head to head on the international stage in the coming weeks as Euro 2024 and the Copa America get underway, and EA is reportedly set to release a brand-new Ultimate Team promo in conjunction with both tournaments.

According to rumors, the Greats of the Game campaign is expected to begin on Friday, June 7 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing Ultimate TOTS, which remains in packs.

Credit: @DonkTrading Greats of the Game Card Designs

Reputable leakers such as @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard have already revealed several players set to feature in the promo, but we've decided to predict some of the names that could end up joining them.

Player Country Rivaldo (Leaked) Brazil Iker Casillas Spain Philipp Lahm Germany Emmanuel Petit (Leaked) France Wayne Rooney England Hernan Crespo Argentina Gheorghe Hagi (Leaked) Romania Marco van Basten Netherlands Antonio Di Natale (Leaked) Italy Michael Laudrup Denmark Showing 1-10 of 12 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

Further leaks suggest that there will be an upgrade path for the featured players, which could see them receive upgrades to their OVR if their nation meets certain requirements during the tournaments.

As part of the upgrade path, some players could even end up with a total of four PlayStyles+, which is yet to be seen in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Greats of the Game Upgrade Path will be as follows:

Players' nation scores two goals in the Euros/Copa America = +1 OVR

Players' nation scores four goals in the Euros/Copa America = +1 PS+ OR 99 Face Stat

Credit: @Fut_scoreboard Greats of the Game Upgrade Path

Are you excited for the Greats of the Game promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.

