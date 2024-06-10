FC 24 How to complete Path to Glory Joe Gomez SBC, Costs & Solutions

International football starts this week, and EA has dropped some incredible content ahead of EURO 2024 and Copa America, with the Path to Glory and Greats of the Game promos in packs now.

There are tons of cards available in Ultimate Team at the moment, and EA has released a new SBC for those fans hopefully football will be coming home, with England defender Joe Gomez receiving a Path to Glory item.

Path to Glory Joe Gomez SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new player is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team for a limited time, with Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez being given a heavily upgraded Path to Glory card in the game mode.

Each Path to Glory player can be upgraded a maximum of four times if their nation progresses through their respective tournament. England is amongst the favorites to win the EURO 2024 tournament.

Gomez has been given a 94-rated Path to Glory card with some unreal stats including, 93 pace, 86 passing, 88 dribbling, 95 defending, and 92 physical, and can play at both CB and RB.

Path to Glory Joe Gomez

The Liverpool defender also has a four-star weak foot and four-star skill moves, whilst also possessing three brilliant PlayStyles+, which include, Jockey+, Block+, and Bruiser+.

Liverpool

Requirements:

Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Liverpool

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

England

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Players Pack

You will be able to redeem Path to Glory Joe Gomez and add the defender to your Ultimate Team, once all of the squads are submitted, with this SBC costing around 733k coins to complete.

Will you be adding Path to Glory Joe Gomez to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.

