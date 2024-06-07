Iconic 97-Rated Duo Headline FC 24 Greats of the Game Promo

The FC 24 Greats of the Game promo is up and running in Ultimate Team as EA kickstarts celebrations ahead of Euro 2024 and Copa America.

Below, we'll take a look at the all-important details surrounding Greats of the Game, including how it works, featured players, and their official ratings, so let's check it out!

Greats of the Game Promo Released

TOTS has concluded, and EA is turning full attention towards Euro 2024 and Copa America with the help of Greats of the Game, which dropped into Ultimate Team on Friday, June 7 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

Greats of the Game

Featuring Icons and Heroes who have shone in past tournaments, players will receive OVR upgrades should their respective nations meet certain requirements during the Euros and Copa America.

Player Nation OVR Rivaldo Brazil 97 Kenny Dalglish Scotland 97 Nemanja Vidic Serbia 96 Joan Capdevila Spain 96 Peter Schmeichel Denmark 96 Antonio Di Natale Italy 96 Michael Ballack Germany 95 Davor Suker Croatia 95 Diego Forlan Uruguay 95 Gheorghe Hagi Romania 95 Pavel Nedved Czech Republic 94 DaMarcus Beasley United States 94

Altogether, there are 12 players available in Greats of the Game packs. Eight of them feature as Icons, while the other four are included as Heroes.

As was the case throughout TOTS, all Greats of the Game players also come with three PlayStyles+ on their cards, excluding Goalkeepers.

Greats of the Game Upgrade Path Explained

The Greats of the Game upgrade path shows that players could receive up to two upgrades to their original OVR, in addition to an extra PlayStyle+ if their nations meet the necessary threshold.

Greats of the Game Upgrade Path

Joining Greats of the Game in Ultimate Team is Path to Glory, which consists of a similar concept, with the only significant difference being the inclusion of current players instead of Icons and Heroes from past tournaments.

The Greats of the Game promo offers some incredible names; who are you hoping to get your hands on? Let us know in the comments below!

