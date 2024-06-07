FC 24 Path to Glory Reveals Amazing International Lineup

EA has released the FC 24 Path to Glory promo into Ultimate Team as celebrations get underway to mark the upcoming Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments.

Below, we'll cover all the key details surrounding Path to Glory, including how it works, featured players, and their official ratings, so let's dive in and check it out!

Path to Glory Promo Released

TOTS was always going to be a tough act to follow, but luckily for EA, Euro 2024 and Copa America are just around the corner to give fans the perfect replacement in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Copa America Path to Glory

One of the first promos tasked with succeeding TOTS is Path to Glory, which dropped alongside the Greats of the Game on Friday, June 7 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

Similar to previous releases, Path to Glory sees players receive OVR upgrades should their respective nations meet certain requirements or reach specific stages of the Euros and Copa America tournaments.

Player Nation OVR Ruben Dias Portugal 96 Bukayo Saka England 96 Rodrigo De Paul Argentina 96 Pedri Spain 96 Eder Militao Brazil 96 William Saliba France 96 Jan Oblak Slovenia 96 Rodrigo Bentancur Uruguay 95 Federico Chiesa Italy 95 Kyle Walker England 95

Euro 2024 Path to Glory

There are 30 players available in Path to Glory packs. Twenty of them are set to participate in EURO 2024, while the other 10 will play in Copa America.

As we saw throughout TOTS, all Path to Glory players also come with three PlayStyles+ on their cards, excluding Goalkeepers.

Path to Glory Upgrade Path Explained

The Path to Glory upgrade path shows that players could receive as many as four upgrades to their original OVR, in addition to an extra PlayStyle+ if their nations meet the necessary threshold.

Path to Glory Upgrade Path

Joining Path to Glory in Ultimate Team is Greats of the Game, which consists of a similar concept, with the only significant difference being the inclusion of Icons and Heroes from past tournaments instead of current players.

With so many incredible stars up for grabs, who are you hoping to pack from the Path to Glory lineup? Let us know in the comments below!

