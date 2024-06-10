How to Complete FC 24 Greats of the Game Icon Crespo SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the FC 24 Greats of the Game Icon Hernan Crespo SBC in conjunction with the brand-new promo that has taken over Ultimate Team.
Below, we'll take a look at Crespo's official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete his SBC so you can add the Argentinian legend to your squad in no time!
Greats of the Game Icon Crespo SBC Cheapest Solutions
To celebrate the arrival of Greats of the Game in FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA has dropped a promo-themed SBC, and it doesn't disappoint.
Former Inter and Parma star Hernan Crespo is available to earn by completing 13 Squad Building Challenges ahead of Argentina's Copa America campaign.
Crespo has received an incredible 96-rated Greats of the Game Icon card which comes with some equally impressive stats, including 97 Pace, 96 Shooting, 80 Passing, 96 Dribbling, and 81 Physical.
Additionally, the ST also has a Five-Star Weak Foot and three PlayStyles+, which are Power Shot, Technical, and Aerial.
If that wasn't enough, Crespo has the opportunity to be upgraded if Argentina meets specific requirements during the Copa America, meaning his OVR and PlayStyles+ could be boosted even further in the coming weeks.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Greats of the Game Icon Hernan Crespo 5-Match Loan
The Blues
Requirements:
- Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
Nerazzurri
Requirements:
- Inter Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
La Albiceleste
Requirements:
- Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
91-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
91-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
92-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 92
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Players Pack
Once all of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Greats of the Game Icon Hernan Crespo and several packs to your Ultimate Team for around 1.43M coins.
Will you be completing this latest SBC? Let us know in the comments below!
