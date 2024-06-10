How to Complete FC 24 Greats of the Game Icon Crespo SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the FC 24 Greats of the Game Icon Hernan Crespo SBC in conjunction with the brand-new promo that has taken over Ultimate Team.

Below, we'll take a look at Crespo's official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete his SBC so you can add the Argentinian legend to your squad in no time!

Greats of the Game Icon Crespo SBC Cheapest Solutions

To celebrate the arrival of Greats of the Game in FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA has dropped a promo-themed SBC, and it doesn't disappoint.

Former Inter and Parma star Hernan Crespo is available to earn by completing 13 Squad Building Challenges ahead of Argentina's Copa America campaign.

Greats of the Game Icon Crespo

Crespo has received an incredible 96-rated Greats of the Game Icon card which comes with some equally impressive stats, including 97 Pace, 96 Shooting, 80 Passing, 96 Dribbling, and 81 Physical.

Additionally, the ST also has a Five-Star Weak Foot and three PlayStyles+, which are Power Shot, Technical, and Aerial.

If that wasn't enough, Crespo has the opportunity to be upgraded if Argentina meets specific requirements during the Copa America, meaning his OVR and PlayStyles+ could be boosted even further in the coming weeks.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

Greats of the Game Icon Hernan Crespo 5-Match Loan

The Blues

Requirements:

Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

The Blues

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Nerazzurri

Requirements:

Inter Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Nerazzurri

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

La Albiceleste

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

La Albiceleste

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

League Finesse

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

92-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

92-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Greats of the Game Icon Hernan Crespo and several packs to your Ultimate Team for around 1.43M coins.

Will you be completing this latest SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

