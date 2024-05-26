How to Complete FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Pirlo SBC, Costs & Solutions

FC 24 has recently introduced a brand new SBC called the Ultimate Birthday Icon Pirlo SBC. In the following sections, we will provide the most effective methods to finish this challenge and discuss the related expenses successfully.
By completing this task, you can strengthen your team by acquiring one of the top midfielders available in the game!
Ultimate Birthday Icon Pirlo SBC Cheapest Solutions
Although the SBC might pose a challenge, the anticipated rewards are projected to be substantial owing to Pirlo's exceptional card and attributes.
Pirlo's Birthday Icon card boasts outstanding stats, with 87 pace, 92 shooting, 99 passing, 95 dribbling, and 85 defending, culminating in an impressive overall rating of 94.
The Birthday Icon Pirlo card boasts a Five-Star Weak Foot and Five-Star Skills, along with the Technical PlayStyle+ and Incisive Pass PlayStyle+.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players Rare
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players Rare
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- 5-Match Loan Ultimate Birthday Icon Pirlo
League Legend
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Serie A TIM
- Min. 1 Player Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
Squadra Azzurra
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Italy
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top-Notch
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad (x4)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad (x4)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
91-Rated Squad (x3)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
92-Rated Squad (x2)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 92
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Players Pack
You can acquire the Ultimate Birthday Icon Andrea Pirlo for your Ultimate Team by successfully finishing the Squad Building Challenge, which is estimated to cost around 2.33M coins.
Will you be taking part in this SBC? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section!
