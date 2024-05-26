How to Complete FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Pirlo SBC, Costs & Solutions

FC 24 has recently introduced a brand new SBC called the Ultimate Birthday Icon Pirlo SBC. In the following sections, we will provide the most effective methods to finish this challenge and discuss the related expenses successfully.

By completing this task, you can strengthen your team by acquiring one of the top midfielders available in the game!

Ultimate Birthday Icon Pirlo SBC Cheapest Solutions

Although the SBC might pose a challenge, the anticipated rewards are projected to be substantial owing to Pirlo's exceptional card and attributes.

Pirlo's Birthday Icon card boasts outstanding stats, with 87 pace, 92 shooting, 99 passing, 95 dribbling, and 85 defending, culminating in an impressive overall rating of 94.

The Birthday Icon Pirlo card boasts a Five-Star Weak Foot and Five-Star Skills, along with the Technical PlayStyle+ and Incisive Pass PlayStyle+.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

5-Match Loan Ultimate Birthday Icon Pirlo

League Legend

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Serie A TIM

Min. 1 Player Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Squadra Azzurra

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Italy

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Squadra Azzurra

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top-Notch

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top-Notch

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad (x4)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad (x4)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

91-Rated Squad (x3)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

92-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

92-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Players Pack

You can acquire the Ultimate Birthday Icon Andrea Pirlo for your Ultimate Team by successfully finishing the Squad Building Challenge, which is estimated to cost around 2.33M coins.

Will you be taking part in this SBC? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section!

