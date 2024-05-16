How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Zhegrova SBC, Costs & Solutions

The TOTS Edon Zhegrova SBC has dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team as EA rewards the remaining Ligue 1 players with blue cards ahead of La Liga's arrival.

Below, we'll take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the TOTS Zhegrova SBC along with his official stats, so let's check it out!

TOTS Zhegrova SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new Team of the Season SBC has arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Lille's Edon Zhegrova becoming one of the final Ligue 1 players to receive a heavily upgraded blue card before La Liga takes over.

Zhegrova, who has scored six goals and provided a further five across 32 league appearances this season, has been rewarded with a 91-rated TOTS item. It comes with some great stats attached, including 95 Pace, 88 Shooting, 92 Passing, 96 Dribbling, and 83 Physical.

TOTS Zhegrova

Additionally, the RM also possesses Five-Star Skill Moves and three PlayStyles+, which are Quick Step, First Touch, and Trickster.

There are only two squads to submit as part of this Squad Building Challenge, and these are the cheapest ways to complete both of them:

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Ligue 1

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to redeem two packs and add TOTS Edon Zhegrova to your Ultimate Team for around 73.7K coins.

Will you be completing this Ligue 1 TOTS SBC, or saving up for La Liga packs instead? Let us know in the comments below!

