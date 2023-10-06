How to complete RTTK Darmian Objective in FC 24!

FC 24 is popping off at the moment, and EA has just released Team 2 for the Road to the Knockouts promo!

We already have TOTW 3 in packs, as well as SBCs for Player of the Month winners, Take Kubo, and Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez in the game.

EA has dropped another objective to complete after Giovanni Reyna had his card available last week, with Inter's Matteo Darmian the featured player along side Jonathan David's SBC. So let's see how you can get Darmian for FREE in FC 24!

How to complete FC 24 Darmian RTTK Objective

Inter made the Champions League final last year, and lost out to Manchester City thanks to a goal from Rodri.

They will be looking to go one step further in the competition this year, and Matteo Darmian is one of the Italian clubs' key defenders.

EA has released an objective, along with a set of challenges for you to complete to get yourself a FREE 85-rated RTTK Matteo Darmian card.

click to enlarge + 2 Darmian RTTK

Here's what you have to do!

Italian Maestro

Requirement:

Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using an Italian player.

Reward:

75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)

500 XP

Fancy Finish

Requirement:

Score 8 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a player with Min. 80 DRI. (Dribbling)

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

Defensive Prowess

Requirement:

Concede 1 or less goals per match in 4 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions)

Reward:

80+ x 2 Rare Gold Players Pack (untradeable)

Top Performance

Requirement:

Win 12 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Serie A players in your starting 11.

Reward:

Gold Players Pack (untradeable)

click to enlarge + 2 RTTK Darmian rewards

That's all you have to do! So, in just 12 matches you will receive a total of four packs, as well as 500 XP, and an 85-rated Matteo Darmian card, which can upgrade by two overalls if Inter wins two Champions League matches, and progress to the knockouts!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.