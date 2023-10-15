The home of sports games

EA FC 24 Rice Trailblazers SBC - Cheapest solutions

By Andrés Aquino
Rice Trailblazers EA FC 24
Credit: FUTBIN

We got ourselves another big Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in EA FC 24! This time, you'll be able to get the Declan Rice Trailblazers card for your Ultimate Team squad.

Trailblazers just got its first team released in EA FC 24 with some amazing cards including Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Ruben Dias, Joules Koundé and many more. These are available via pack.

On top of that, we also have Rodrygo Trailblazers via SBC, Ismaila Sarr via SBC and Callum Wilson Trailblazers via Objectives.

Trailblazers recognise players that have had a very impactful start to the 23/24 season, and Arsenal's defensive midfielder is no exception.

So if you want to know how to complete the Rice Trailblazers for cheap, stick around as we will give you all the best possible solutions for his SBC in EA FC 24.

Declan Rice Trailblazers (87 OVR)

Declan Rice Trailblazers stats
click to enlarge
+ 3
Credit: FUTBIN
Declan Rice Trailblazers stats

Start Date: Sunday, 15 October.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 28 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit two squads to unlock the Declan Rice Trailblazers card, with the requirements as follows:

Top Form SBC

  • IF Players: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Electrum Players pack.

Premier League SBC

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players pack.

Cost: 129,000 Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Declan Rice Trailblazers SBC.

Top Form SBC

Declan Rice Trailblazers solution
click to enlarge
+ 3
Credit: EasySBC
Top Form SBC solution

Premier League SBC

Declan Rice Trailblazers solution SBC
click to enlarge
+ 3
Credit: EasySBC
Premier League SBC solution

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!

