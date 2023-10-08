EA FC 24 is out of early access, with everyone getting to enjoy all the new features, and naturally, for those Ultimate Team fans they'll be able to complete the David Beckham ICON SBC.
ICONs, as the name suggest, are cards made for players that have been outstanding in the world of football but are now retired. Beckham is obviously synonymous with both Manchester United and Real Madrid, and although some people remember his antics outside the pitch more than his in-game prowess, he had a gifted right foot that gave football fans some of the most elegant free-kick goals they've ever seen.
If you want to know how to earn him, stick around as we tell you everything you need to know about the David Beckham ICON SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
David Beckham ICON SBC (88 OVR)
Start Date: Sunday, 8 October.
Expiry Date: Sunday, 10 November.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit 10 squads to unlock the David Beckham ICON card, with the requirements as follows:
Born Legend SBC
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Small Silver Players pack.
Rising Star SBC
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Three Common Gold Players pack.
On a Loan SBC
- Player Level: Exactly Gold
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Beckham ICON loan.
Galácticos SBC
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Small Electrum Players pack.
Top-notch SBC
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Premium Gold pack.
The Class of 92' SBC
- Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players pack.
Free Kick King SBC
- Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Mixed Players pack.
League Finesse SBC
- Number of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Mixed Players pack
League Legend SBC
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players pack.
88-Rated Squad SBC
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Prime Mixed Players pack
Estimated cost: 413,000 Coins.
Solutions
Check our solutions for the David Beckham ICON SBC.
Born Legend SBC
Rising Star SBC
On a Loan SBC
Galácticos SBC
Top-notch SBC
The Class of 92' SBC
Free Kick King SBC
League Finesse SBC
League Legend SBC
88-Rated Squad SBC
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!
For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.