EA FC 24 is out of early access, with everyone getting to enjoy all the new features, and naturally, for those Ultimate Team fans they'll be able to complete the David Beckham ICON SBC.

ICONs, as the name suggest, are cards made for players that have been outstanding in the world of football but are now retired. Beckham is obviously synonymous with both Manchester United and Real Madrid, and although some people remember his antics outside the pitch more than his in-game prowess, he had a gifted right foot that gave football fans some of the most elegant free-kick goals they've ever seen.

If you want to know how to earn him, stick around as we tell you everything you need to know about the David Beckham ICON SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

David Beckham ICON SBC (88 OVR)

Start Date: Sunday, 8 October.

Expiry Date: Sunday, 10 November.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit 10 squads to unlock the David Beckham ICON card, with the requirements as follows:

Born Legend SBC

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Silver Players pack.

Rising Star SBC

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Three Common Gold Players pack.

On a Loan SBC

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Beckham ICON loan.

Galácticos SBC

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Electrum Players pack.

Top-notch SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Gold pack.

The Class of 92' SBC

Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players pack.

Free Kick King SBC

Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Mixed Players pack.

League Finesse SBC

Number of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Mixed Players pack

League Legend SBC

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players pack.

88-Rated Squad SBC

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Mixed Players pack

Estimated cost: 413,000 Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for the David Beckham ICON SBC.

Born Legend SBC

Rising Star SBC

On a Loan SBC

Galácticos SBC

Top-notch SBC

The Class of 92' SBC

Free Kick King SBC

League Finesse SBC

League Legend SBC

88-Rated Squad SBC

