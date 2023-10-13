We got ourselves another big Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in EA FC 24! This time, you'll be able to get the Rodrygo Trailblazers card for your Ultimate Team squad.

Trailblazers just got its first team released in EA FC 24 with some amazing cards. These items recognise players that have had a very impactful start to the 23/24 season, and Real Madrid's winger is no exception.

So if you want to know how to complete the Rodrygo Trailblazers for free, stick around as we will give you all the best possible solutions for his SBC in EA FC 24.

Rodrygo Trailblazers (87 OVR)

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: FUTBIN Rodrygo Trailblazers stats

Start Date: Friday, 13 October.

Expiry Date: Thursday, 26 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit four squads to unlock the Rodrygo Trailblazers card, with the requirements as follows:

Top Form SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players pack.

LaLiga SBC

Number of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players pack.

87-Rated Squad SBC

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 1

Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players pack.

88-Rated Squad SBC

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Gold Players pack.

Cost: 397,000 Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Rodrygo Trailblazers SBC.

Top Form SBC

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC Top Form SBC solution

LaLiga SBC

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC LaLiga SBC solution

87-Rated Squad SBC

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC 87-Squad SBC solution

88-Rated Squad SBC

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC 88-Squad SBC solution

