EA FC 24 Rodrygo Trailblazers SBC - Cheapest solutions

By Andrés Aquino
EA FC 23 Rodrygo Trailblazers card
Credit: FUTBIN

We got ourselves another big Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in EA FC 24! This time, you'll be able to get the Rodrygo Trailblazers card for your Ultimate Team squad.

Trailblazers just got its first team released in EA FC 24 with some amazing cards. These items recognise players that have had a very impactful start to the 23/24 season, and Real Madrid's winger is no exception.

So if you want to know how to complete the Rodrygo Trailblazers for free, stick around as we will give you all the best possible solutions for his SBC in EA FC 24.

Rodrygo Trailblazers (87 OVR)

Rodrygo Trailblazers card in EA FC 24 stats
Credit: FUTBIN
Rodrygo Trailblazers stats

Start Date: Friday, 13 October.

Expiry Date: Thursday, 26 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit four squads to unlock the Rodrygo Trailblazers card, with the requirements as follows:

Top Form SBC

  • IF Players: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players pack.

LaLiga SBC

  • Number of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players pack.

87-Rated Squad SBC

  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Number of players in the Squad: 1

Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players pack.

88-Rated Squad SBC

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Gold Players pack.

Cost: 397,000 Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Rodrygo Trailblazers SBC.

Top Form SBC

Top Form SBC solution Rodrygo
Credit: EasySBC
Top Form SBC solution

LaLiga SBC

Rodrygo SBC LaLiga solution
Credit: EasySBC
LaLiga SBC solution

87-Rated Squad SBC

Rodrygo SBC solution
Credit: EasySBC
87-Squad SBC solution

88-Rated Squad SBC

Rodrygo SBC solution
Credit: EasySBC
88-Squad SBC solution

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!

