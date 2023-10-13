FC 24: Trailblazers Team 1 promo out in packs!

FC 24 is in full swing, with tons of content being released daily by EA, players are loving the game right now, and the Trailblazers promo has just dropped!

We have everything you need for your FC 24 fix, including cheap solutions to the Heung-Min Son, and Rafael Leao POTM SBCs, as well as guides to the Pacey Winger, and Bruiser Wingback Evolutions, so be sure to check those out!

Trailblazers are now out in packs, and the team is stacked full of insane players! Will you be adding any of these players to your Ultimate Team? Let's have a look at all the players included in this release!

Trailblazers promo out now!

The latest promo from EA has been released into Ultimate Team and will last from 6 pm BST on 13 October, to 18 October at the same time, when Team 2 is set to release!

Trailblazers is a promo designed for players who have started the 23/24 in fine form and are excelling in real life.

These players have then been given upgrades, and new/updated PlayStyles+ to further develop their card. There are loads of top-quality players in Team 1 of Trailblazers, so let's go through them!

All Trailblazers players

Firstly, we will go through the best players included in this promo, before listing the rest of them below. These players are all available in packs, and would be great additions to your Ultimate Team!

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has finally got his first special card of FC 24, and he looks incredible! The Frenchman has started the season off in fine form and has seven goals in as many games in Ligue 1. Linking Mbappe to other cards will be easy, with Ousmane Dembele's 89-rated Road to the Knockout card giving a perfect link.

click to enlarge + 4 Mbappe

Caroline Graham Hansen

The Barcelona winger has been a hit with FC 24 fans since her introduction to Ultimate Team this year. Tearing up the right wing, Hansen is one of the best players in FC 24, and her Trailblazers card has just enhanced that!

click to enlarge + 4 Hansen

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian King has received a 91-rated card and has been given the Technical Dribbler PlayStyle+, which makes Controlled Sprint extremely overpowered with this player. Salah has an inform already from TOTW 1, so this card isn't as exciting as others, although it's still cracked!

click to enlarge + 4 Salah

Jude Bellingham

England star boy Jude Bellingham has been a feature in promos already this year, and Trailblazers certainly won't be the last. The Real Madrid centre midfielder is incredible in-game and that's gotten even better now he has a Trailblazers card. A midfield duo of Trailblazers Bellingham and TOTW Valverde sounds insane!

click to enlarge + 4 Bellingham

Here's the list of the rest of the Trailblazers team:

Antoine Griezmann - 89 OVR

Ruben Dias - 90 OVR

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 86 OVR

Jules Kounde - 86 OVR

Henrik Mkhitaryan - 86 OVR

Kerolin Nicoli - 85 OVR

Serhou Guirassy - 84 OVR

Kai Wagner - 84 OVR

Luciano Acosta - 84 OVR

Yangel Herrera - 84 OVR

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.

