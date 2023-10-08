EA FC 24 TOTW 4 Predictions Ft. Salah, Valverde, Coman

EA FC 24 has been accessible to all players for a few days, however, it was released on early access prior to the full launch, which is why we're already gearing towards getting the TOTW 4 squad.

If you're a veteran of Ultimate Team you already know the drill, but if you just jumped into the franchise with EA FC 24, allow us to explain. Team of the Week squads, TOTW for short, are comprised of players who had outstanding performances over the weekend.

EA Sports usually takes into consideration performances from players competing in the top European leagues, although some representatives from across the world are included here and there.

So with that said, let's take a look at our predictions for the TOTW 4 squad in EA FC 24 and give you some information regarding its release date.

EA FC 24 TOTW 4 release date & how to get

The players available as part of TOTW squads are known as in-form cards. They are only available for a week so it's indispensable that you don't miss these key dates.

The TOTW 3 squad will be released on 11 October, replacing the current TOTW 3 squad. The cards will be available by opening packs or SBC/Objectives. You'll only have a week to get the cards you need, as the TOTW 4 will take its place.

EA FC 24 TOTW 3 predictions

Based on weekend performances we know some players look like a lock to become part of the TOTW 4 squad. One of those is Bochum's Manuel Riemann. The goalkeeper put on a clinic against RB Leipzig, making five saves, stopping two penalties, and keeping a clean sheet for his squad.

Goalkeepers

Manuel Reimann - VFL Bochum

Defenders:

James Tavernier - Rangers

Micky van de Ven - Tottenham

Yuri Berchiche - Athletic Bilbao

Midfielders

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Al-Hilal

Federico Valverde - Real Madrid

Scott McTominay - Manchester United

Jonas Hoffman - Bayer Leverkusen

Wingers

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich

Strikers

Teemo Pukki - Minnesota

Héctor Hernández - Chaves

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!