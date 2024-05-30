FC 24 Copa America Promo Leaked

The Copa America is coming to FC 24 Ultimate Team alongside Euro 2024, according to several leakers.

In this article, we'll discuss everything that's known about the rumored promo so far, including some of the packs set to hit the popular game mode, so let's dive in!

FC 24 Copa America Promo

Reputable accounts @FutSheriff, @DonkTrading, and @AsyFutTrader have revealed that EA will celebrate the Copa America in FC 24 Ultimate Team in the coming weeks.

Tournament-themed SBCs and Objectives are said to be on the way, with leaks also suggesting that 81+ x5 and 83+ x5 Copa America Nations packs will be on offer.

The news comes after the same leakers posted official card designs for Euro 2024, which is also set to be highlighted in Ultimate Team throughout the tournament.

Euro 2024 is scheduled to begin on June 14, while the Copa America will get underway just under a week later on June 20. With the tournaments happening at the same time, it appears EA is planning to offer a combination of content across both competitions for fans to enjoy.

Considering Euro 2024 kicks off first, EA will likely release content for that before adding Copa America into the mix a few days later, but that's just a prediction.

While details surrounding either promo are limited at this stage, we do know that a Euro 2024 in-game update will be making its way to FC 24 very soon.

Euro 2024

It remains to be seen exactly what the update will consist of, but a Euro 2024 tournament game mode similar to the one in FIFA 23 for the World Cup is a possibility. So far, there has been no indication that this could also be the case for the Copa America.

We will update this page as and when new information on the Copa America promo becomes available, so keep an eye out for further details.

Are you excited by the Copa America and Euro 2024 Ultimate Team leaks? Let us know in the comments below!

