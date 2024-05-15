Knowing the cheapest 89-rated players in FC 24 Ultimate Team may not always seem important, but it will certainly come in handy when completing higher-rated SBCs.

With TOTS underway, Squad Building Challenges are out in numbers, and some of them aren't cheap, so if you're looking to save some virtual in-game money, keep scrolling down!

Cheapest 89-Rated Players in UT

As one of the biggest and longest promos in Ultimate Team, TOTS can empty your UT Coin and FC Points balance rapidly, and that's not helped by players overpaying for certain cards unnecessarily.

With that in mind, we've listed eleven of the cheapest 89-rated players available in the online game mode at the time of writing, making those daily SBCs a little bit easier and more affordable to complete!

Player Price Mohamed Salah 21,000 Coins Ruben Dias 21,000 Coins Rodri 21,000 Coins Kyle Walker-Peters (TOTS) 21,250 Coins Kadidiatou Diani 21,250 Coins Alisson 21,250 Coins Maria Pilar Leon Cebrian 21,500 Coins Alex Morgan 21,500 Coins Marc Andre ter Stegen 21,500 Coins Casemiro 21,500 Coins Gianluca Vialli (Heroes) 21,500 Coins

Alisson

Despite the majority of TOTS and Icon SBCs requiring 89-rated squads or higher, the price of 89-rated cards has still gone down by around 2,000 coins on average, although that's not as much as 87-rated players and 88-rated players.

Considering most SBCs now contain at least one 89-rated squad and one 90-rated squad requirement, that probably explains why players with an 89 OVR have not dropped in price as much as others.

How Much Does an 89-Rated Squad Cost in FC 24?

It will cost you at least 120K coins to build an 89-rated Squad right now, which is significantly lower than the 230,000 coins that would've set you back a month or so ago. That's still quite pricey, however, so pick your players carefully.

Whether it's all you can afford or you're attempting to submit teams for Squad Building Challenges, the above list can prevent you from being caught out by overpriced items on the Ultimate Team market in the future.

