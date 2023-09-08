Will Lamine Yamal be in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24 is almost here and fans are buzzing to get their hands on the new title. With new players, updated ratings, and a load of new features - EA FC 24 will be one of the best authentic gaming experiences yet!

With loads of speculation at the moment surrounding EA FC 24 ratings, there are many leaks and predictions on which cards will be the next meta.

One wonderkid that has burst through the scene recently is 16-year-old Yamal and many want to know, will he be in EA FC 24?

Who is Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal came through Barcelona's 'La Masia' youth academy and his rise to fame was imminent as Lamine Yamal scored 357 goals in 249 games for Barcelona’s youth teams.

It was almost a guarantee that Yamal would hit the ground running at a very young age, and that is exactly what he has done. Yamal made his Barcelona debut when he was just 15 years old at the end of the 2022/23 season. Now in the 2023/24 season, Yamal now aged 16 years-old has played in 4 out of 4 matches so far this season. The wonderkid has also been called up to the Spain national team where he will soon make his debut for his nation after only just turning 16 in July!

click to enlarge Credit: Via RayQn on YouTube

Will Yamal be in EA FC 24?

Yamal will not be in EA FC 24 from the start of the game as he is too young. To be added to EA FC 24, all players must be 17 years old.

Yamal will have to wait until after his 17th birthday, 13 July, 2024 before he can be added to EA FC 24.

What rating will Yamal be in EA FC 24?

Considering Yamal would have had a full season at Barcelona under his belt by the time he gets added to EA FC 24, Yamal would have a lot of first-team experience!

We predict that Yamal will be added in as a 77-rated right-winger.

What potential will Yamal have in EA FC 24?

Lamine Yamal could potentially break records in his career, so far he has been incredible at the age of just 16 years old.

Loading...

We predict that Yamal will have a potential of 93 in EA FC 24 if he continues to play matches this season for Barcelona.

Coaches and training features that are new in EA FC 24 career mode will help players develop even faster! Lamine Yamal would be one of the best players in Career Mode, potentialy ever!

For more EA FC 24 news keep up to date with RealSport101.