FC 24 How to complete Showdown Eberechi Eze SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has just released a new set of SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with another two Showdown players now available in the game mode, as England faces Serbia in the EUROs this weekend.

Content is thriving in Ultimate Team at the moment, and the special cards in the game are giving fans lots to be excited about ahead of EURO 2024, and Copa America.

Showdown Eberechi Eze SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new SBC now available in Ultimate Team, with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze receiving an incredible Showdown card as he represents his country against Serbia in their opening match of EURO 2024.

Eze and Nikola Milenkovic go head-to-head in this Showdown with the winning national team earning the player representing that country, a +2 OVR upgrade to their card.

The Crystal Palace midfielder has been given a 93-rated Showdown card with some fantastic stats such as 94 pace, 93 shooting, 93 passing, 94 dribbling, 80 defending, and 85 physical, whilst also possessing five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot.

Showdown Eze

On top of that, Eze also has three new PlayStyles+ which include, Pinged Pass+, Technical+, and Trivela, making for an exciting CAM card in Ultimate Team.

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

England

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once both of the squads for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Eberechi Eze to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 127k coins to complete.

Will you be choosing Eze or Milenkovic in this Showdown? Let us know in the comments below.

