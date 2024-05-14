Cheapest 87-Rated Players in FC 24

With TOTS ongoing, knowing the cheapest 87-rated players to buy in FC 24 Ultimate Team could come in handy when trying to build the perfect squad without breaking the bank.

Promos such as Team of the Season can hit your UT Coin and FC Points balance quite hard, so if you are trying to bolster your Ultimate Team in the cheapest way possible, then you are in the right place!

Cheapest 87-Rated Players in UT

While the majority of Ultimate Team fans have their heart set on building the best squad to exist, being aware of who costs what can save you a lot of time and money.

With that in mind, we've listed eleven of the cheapest 87-rated players available in the online game mode at the time of writing.

Player Price Martin Odegaard 6,400 Coins Lucy Bronze 6,500 Coins Gregor Kobel 6,500 Coins Lautaro Martinez 6,500 Coins Lena Oberdorf 6,700 Coins Ewa Pajor 6,700 Coins Mike Maignan 6,800 Coins Rose Lavelle 6,800 Coins Son Heung-min 6,900 Coins Fridolino Rolfo 7,500 Coins Frenkie de Jong 7,500 Coins

Martin Odegaard

Due to most TOTS and Icon SBCs requiring 88-rated squads or higher, the price of 87-rated cards has reduced quite significantly. Additionally, they have become increasingly common in packs obtained by completing objectives and other daily rewards, impacting their overall price even more.

How Much Does an 87-Rated Squad Cost in FC 24?

Right now, an 87-Rated Squad can cost as low as 61.1K coins. It would've cost significantly more a month or so ago, but again, the TOTS promo has seen prices drop by around 30K coins in recent weeks.

Whether it's all you can afford or you're attempting to submit teams for Squad Building Challenges, this list can prevent you from being caught out by overpriced items on the Ultimate Team market.

Note: Card prices courtesy of FUTBIN.

What's the cheapest 87-rated squad you've been able to assemble so far? Let us know in the comments below!

