Is EA Sports College Football 25 Coming to PS4?

Players have been wondering if EA Sports College Football 25 is coming to PS4, or if this title marks the start of EA Sports moving away from old-gen consoles.

EA Sports College Football 25 is one of the most awaited games of 2024, and players from all platforms can't wait to get their hands on it. But PS4 players are still uncertain of their fate.

Unfortunately, EA Sports College Football 25 isn't coming to PS4, as the title will only be available for the Xbox Series X|S, and the PlayStation 5.

This may mark the start of EA Sports moving away from old-gen consoles, as EA Sports College Football 25 is one of the most anticipated sports titles of the last decade, and EA Sports still opted to not make the game available for old-gen.

There is a chance that Madden 25, and other sports titles such as FC 25 follow the same path, but that is still not known. Either way, it's just a matter of time for sports titles, and video games in general, to leave the old-gen behind and fully focus on last-gen consoles.

It's been four years since both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S were released, so it's time to move on and focus on delivering the best gaming experience possible, in the best hardware available.

Is EA Sports College Football 25 Coming to Xbox One? | Everything About the EA Sports College Football 25 Game Modes | EA Sports College Football 25: All FBS Schools Confirmed | Will EA Sports College Football 25 be on Game Pass?