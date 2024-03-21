FC 25: Everything you need to know

What has EA got in store?

21 Mar 2024 5:00 PM +00:00

We're quickly approaching the halfway mark since the official launch of FC 24, and whilst EA continue to put a lot of time into the current game, they will no doubt have one eye on their next title, FC 25.

It's safe to say that the first instalment of the EA FC franchise has received mixed reviews following several gameplay issues, leaving many pessimistic about what the future may hold.

However, initial details about the new game are starting to emerge, and they are restoring hope back into a cautious yet intrigued EA FC Community. With that said, let's take a look at everything we know about FC 25 so far!

FC 25 new features

There's only one place to start when it comes to FC 25, and that's the new features that are reportedly in the works at EA.

There is no official word from EA on new features yet but during our exclusive interview with FIFA and EA FC content creator Matt MGH, he revealed that FC 25 will have new features and improvements to current ones. He claims there will be more focus on the Youth Academy, which is high up on EA's list for Career Mode in particular.

click to enlarge + 3 Career Mode Youth Academy

"I have personally seen a shift in the last few months, there have been some major improvements behind the scenes - I can vouch for that but can't go into too much detail."

Following Matt's comments, a new report has surfaced via Sports Gamers Online, who claim FC 25 will feature a complete AI overhaul that will target different areas of the game, including Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and Volta Football.

Whilst we are unable to verify the information or the reliability of the source, it's added that the rumoured AI overhaul will see AI players become more intelligent than in previous titles and adapt accordingly to different situations on the pitch.

Additionally, the new AI will reportedly be able to read danger from incoming counterattacks and adjust its defensive tactics depending on the situation and past events.

Time will tell if these fresh reports are accurate, although it would certainly be a significant and well-overdue development should it come to fruition.

An official release date for FC 25 has not been confirmed so far, but based on the previous release dates for FIFA and FC 24, we anticipate the next game will launch in late September or early October this year. If we had to pick a date our prediction is Friday 27 September.

click to enlarge + 3 EA FC

Players gained early access to FC 24 ahead of its launch through EA Play membership or by purchasing the Ultimate Edition, and we expect this to be the case again for FC 25. If our release date prediction holds then that early access would start on Tuesday 24 September.

FC 25 platforms & price

As is the case with the release date, there is no confirmation regarding available platforms and prices for FC 25 as of yet.

Having said that, there hasn't been any indication so far that FC 25 won't be available on old-gen consoles, so we can safely assume it will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In terms of prices, we anticipate FC 25 will match the launch price of FC 24, which varied between versions as shown below.

Console Standard Edition - £69.99

Nintendo Switch Standard Edition - £59.99

Ultimate Edition - £99.99

FC 25 cover star

The cover star for FC 25 has not been revealed yet, but EA could opt to stick with Manchester City's Erling Haaland for a second consecutive year as they so often did with Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney.

If they decide to freshen things up, however, there are several high-profile players who could prove to be popular picks amongst fans.

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Vinicius Jr, and Harry Kane would all make fantastic cover stars for FC 25, so let's wait and see what EA has up their sleeve.

click to enlarge + 3 Jude Bellingham

We will continue to update this page as and when new information on FC 25 becomes available, so be sure to keep an eye out for further details.

Are you excited for FC 25? Let us know in the comments below!

