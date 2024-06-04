This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

EA Sports College Football 25 is one of the most anticipated video games of 2024, as it marks the return of the beloved College Football franchise. The title will introduce some fantastic gameplay features and aims to be the most immersive football game to date.

With new modes, gameplay features, and the ability to recreate the unique feeling of College Football, this title has everything to be a huge success.

The EA Sports College Football 25 launches on Friday 19 July, with the exact time of launch still being unknown.

However, players who buy the EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe Edition will have access to the game three days earlier and can start experiencing the title on 16 July.

Game Modes

EA Sports College Football 25 will have four unique game modes, which are:

Dynasty Road To Glory College Football Ultimate Team Road To The College Football Playoff

The Dynasty game mode will allow players to feel what it's like to be a college football coach. Players will create their coach character and take control of a college football program to build a college football powerhouse and create a dynasty.

Players can choose their coaching staff and recruit top talent from high school or the transfer portal to reach their goals. There is also the option of creating your college football program from scratch, with unique helmet designs, uniforms, and even a custom logo, by using the team builder feature.

Inside the Dynasty game mode, we have Online Dynasty, which will allow players to compete against each other and see who reigns supreme on and off the field.

The college football trophy looks astonishing!

In the Road To Glory mode, users create their character and experience the life of a student-athlete. Players must balance their school and sports lives while trying to leave their mark in the college football world and win the coveted Heisman trophy.

Players will have to worry about their GPA, manage their weekly schedule and image, and gain the coach's trust. Just like in real life, if players aren't happy, they can also choose to go to a different college and follow their dreams there.

Perhaps the most popular game mode of all, College Football Ultimate Team will let players build their college dream team, and play against other players to prove they are the best. It's very similar to the Madden 24 Ultimate Team game mode, with a plethora of online and offline game modes.

Road To The College Football Playoff is an online mode in which players select a college team and play against each other to earn points and climb divisions. This game mode aims to make it to the playoffs and win the prestigious National Championship.

EA Sports College Football 25 has two editions, which are called Standard and Deluxe, and also has the special MVP Bundle.

As the name indicates, the Standard edition is the most basic edition of the game. It costs £59.99/$69.99 and is available for the PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

The Standard edition includes the base game, but if you pre-order it you will also get the following perks:

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134) Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3) Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

The Deluxe Edition costs £89.99/$99.99 and is only available for the PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. This edition includes the following:

3 Day Early Access 4600 College Football Points Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134) Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3) Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

The MVP Bundle costs $159.99/£149.99 and is available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

However, this bundle doesn't only include the EA Sports College Football 25 game; it also offers the Madden 25 Deluxe edition and many perks for both games.

For Madden 25, the MVP Bundle offers these perks:

3-Day Early Access (Aug 13-15) 4600 Madden Points Includes Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One versions of the game** Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges AKA Player Item Cover Athlete Elite Player Item Elite Player Item - 99 OVR player in Madden NFL 24 Choice of 2 Strategy Items Superstar Drip Gear (Xbox Series X|S only) Legendary XP Boost (Xbox Series X|S only)

While it brings the following perks for EA Sports College Football 25

3-Day Early Access (Jul 16-18) 4600 College Football Points Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134) Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3) Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item) Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

We hope this article answered your questions about EA Sports College Football 25. We will update this article regularly, so make sure you bookmark it to stay up to date with the latest news about EA Sports College Football 25.