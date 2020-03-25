Xbox Games With Gold April 2020 COUNTDOWN: Reveal, free games, release date, updates, & more

There are free games on the horizon, when will we know which ones they will be?

We’re all at home with much more time to play video games, which is why Xbox’s Games With Gold deal is so intriguing this month.

What will Microsoft give its loyal players for free in April?

Let’s take a look as we await the announcement!

We are expecting an announcement from Microsoft about April’s games today!

In a normal month we would hear about the titles today, but obviously March has been far from normal thanks to COVID-19.

We have seen some games be impacted, such a Call of Duty, and have to delay updates.

Hopefully, there will be no issue for Games with Gold!

Games with Gold April 2020 Predictions

DEMON KILLER: Fans have wanted Doom (2016) all year

It’s always tough to predict what games will be free each month given the sheer number of titles out here in the Xbox catalogue.

One game fans have asked for all year is Doom (2016). The iconic franchise got an incredibly successful reboot that delivered a shot of adrenaline to players. With the sequel, DOOM Eternal, dropping last week it seems like the perfect time to give players a taste.

Co-op games

WORK TOGETHER: Co-op games will be key to our sanity!

Given the number of people locked in with their family and roommates, having some co-op games available to Xbox players would certainly be useful for keeping households entertained.

Games like Human Fall Flat and Overcooked are high on our list of co-op games, and you can see the best ones here!