LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Release date: Trailer, Story, Gameplay Footage & Pre-order editions

The hotly-anticipated title will bridge the gap between photo-realism and LEGO games.

It’s hard to believe that the first LEGO Star Wars instalment arrived around 15 years ago on the Game Boy Advance, and we are so glad that TT Games are back with potentially their strongest LEGO title to date.

The LEGO Star Wars franchise, best known for its stunning visuals and clunky aesthetic, returns to consoles in 2020 with The Skywalker Saga.

Players can start the game at any point in the Star Wars timeline, so jump in anywhere between A New Hope and The Rise of Skywalker.

If you’re here for the facts, then look no further. This piece is devoted to everything Star Wars and will be updated weekly with new information.