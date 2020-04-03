Lego Star Wars: Best Character Combos – Free Play, Characters, Multiplayer, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Kylo Ren & more

TT Games has always given players access to the best characters, and nothing has changed this time.

Lego Star Wars has been a staple of just about everyone’s gaming history. With the next game shaping up to be quite a title, it seems most people will be returning for some good old-fashioned nostalgia.

With the ‘Free Play’ game mode, players are able to play any mission with any set of characters making for some cool combos.

With the next game on its way, we’ll cover some of the best combos to run, as well as some new combos worth trying out.

Darth Vader and Boba Fett

There are two ways of looking at the character set up, the first being the character’s mechanics.

*LOUD BREATHING* – Take control of a god-like Sith lord!

By pairing Darth Vader’s strong force abilities with Boba Fett’s mobility, you can cover a lot of ground quickly.

The pair works well separately, as Fett can attack from the sky and at range, with Vader getting up close and personal.

These are also two iconic characters of the series, so make for a lot of fun gameplay-wise.

The Emperor and Jango Fett

This duo works a similar way to the last set up.

TOUCH THE SKY – Use Jetpacks to gain a height advantage against you’re enemies.

The Emperor, like Vader, has strong force abilities and can easily take out ground targets.

Fighting alongside him, is Jango, Boba’s father. With similar abilities, Jango can also attack from safety and keep The Emperor covered with fire from the back.

These teams are interchangeable as you can switch up Boba/Jango freely, as well as Vader/Emperor.

Darth Maul and General Grievous

Why have one lightsabre? When you can have six! By pairing Darth Maul with general Grievous, you’ll combine the dual-sided staff of Maul with Grievous’ four bionic arms to give you a total of six sabres.

This is more of a fun factor thing than a useful mechanic. None the less, this pair still make for a deadly combo.

Although Grievous doesn’t have any force abilities he more than makes up for it with his skilful fighting abilities.

Anakin Skywalker and Kylo Ren

Lastly, we have Anakin Skywalker and Kylo Ren. We have this as our final pick, not for their mechanics or fighting abilities, but as an interesting lore-based combo.

THE HIGH GROUND – Fight against your friends in some of the missions!

This duo makes up the first and last members of the Skywalker family tree. When paired together, it makes for an interesting match.

Not only do they make for an interesting combo. They are individually very strong characters.

Both can use the force, as well as having attacks that are easy to understand and chain that can be deadly on large groups of enemies.