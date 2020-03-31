header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Deals

31 Mar 2020

Xbox Games With Gold April 2020 REVEALED: Fable Anniversary & Project CARS 2 for FREE

Xbox Games With Gold April 2020 REVEALED: Fable Anniversary & Project CARS 2 for FREE

It's been a rough month for gamers around the world, but finally we have some good news!

Jump To
link decal

April's Free Games

link decal

Last Day to get March's Games

Xbox’s Games with Gold membership offers its members around the world access to a host of exclusive free games every month.

Last month, Xbox Live Gold members got access to Batman: The Enemy WithinCastlevania: Lords of ShadowShantae, and Sonic Generations.

This was a solid line-up, but it could have been better - especially since we saw a batman title in February's campaign.

However, it looks like Gold members will have access to a fresh set of glorious games this month!

Don't waste any time - find out what they are below!

April's Free Games

Larry Hyrb, director of programming for Xbox Live, has just revealed the free games for April.

This month, we have been given access to these 2 incredible games!

Project CARS 2

Created by gamers and tested by world-class racing drivers from Team SMS-R, Project CARS 2 captures the essence of real racing in this intense, authentic racing experience.

project cars april gwg

VROOOM: Project CARS 2 is the racing sim of choice for much of the gaming community

Xbox Gold members will have access to this GLORIOUS racing simulator for the whole month, making lockdown slightly more bearable.

Fable Anniversary

Create a hero based on your actions: age and evolve a hero or villain through the actions you select and the path you follow.

fable anniversary

FLUID: Gamers will be in full control which storyline their hero will explore

Through deeds and actions, players will be able to build a name for themselves across the land.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Stadiums: Wishlist, predictions, & more

Did these games measure up to your high standards?

Last Day to get March's Games

It is your final opportunity to get Batman: The Enemy Within and Sonic Generations, as they will expire on 1 April.

Give them a spin while you can!

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy