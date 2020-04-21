Games With Gold May 2020: When is the Reveal Date? Release Date, Leak, April’s Free Xbox Games & More

Last month’s games were pretty outstanding, but members are already thinking about May!

Games with Gold provides discounts and unique DLC to its members, as well as some free games every month!

Last month, we saw two epic games from vastly different genres, but now, our attention turns to May’s games, and when we will actually see them.

We’ve also heard some news about one of the titles being accidentally leaked, so continue reading for all the details!

Unlike Sony’s monthly campaign, PS Plus, Games With Gold doesn’t actually have an official release date each month.

ELUSIVE: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

That said, we’ve seen February, March and April’s games all get revealed on the last Tuesday of the month.

Therefore, we can expect to see the free Xbox games revealed on Tuesday 28 April, at around 3pm.

Thanks to the slightly random nature of the Games With Gold drops, we do not have a specific date to stick by.

EXPIRING SOON: These two insane games are only available for the next couple of weeks!

That said, the May campaign will likely be available to download from the day that April’s titles expire.

Project CARS 2 and Fable Anniversary will be available until 30 April, so we can assume that May’s games will be available to download from Friday 1 May.

Another week, another Leak

There was a subtle change to this month’s line up could give us some insight into one of the games that will be available in May.

CAUGHT OUT: A Reddit user has highlighted the mistake that Xbox had made in April

The game in question, Blinx: The Time Sweeper, was initially announced at the start of April, but it then got switched to the racing game Toybox Turbos.

A message from Xbox attempted to address why Blinx: The Time Sweeper was ever included in the April campaign – but this has been met with fierce speculation.

Download April’s Free Games

This month, we have been given access to 2 truly incredible titles!

Project CARS 2

Created by gamers and tested by world-class racing drivers from Team SMS-R, Project CARS 2 captures the essence of real racing in this intense, authentic racing experience.

VROOOM: Project CARS 2 is the racing sim of choice for much of the gaming community

Xbox Gold members will have access to this GLORIOUS racing simulator for the whole month, making lockdown slightly more bearable.

Fable Anniversary

Create a hero based on your actions: age and evolve a hero or villain through the actions you select and the path you follow.

FLUID: Gamers will be in full control which storyline their hero will explore

Through deeds and actions, players will be able to build a name for themselves across the land.

