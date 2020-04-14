PS Plus May 2020: Predictions – Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Street Fighter V, Release Date, Spring Sale deals & more
April’s games will be hard to follow up, but we’ve come up with a few that would do the job.
It has been a strange month for PlayStation users considering how we had to wait an extra week for access to April’s free games.
The last set of games promised to us included Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 – two excellent games in wholly different genres.
This month, we’re expecting another set of incredible titles to take our minds off of the real world.
Here we name our predictions for PS Plus May, while providing details on the monthly campaign and standout deals from the PS Store’s Spring Sale.
Predictions
So we just got an unbelievable rally game and an action-adventure shooter for April – this month we want to see something different!
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn is an epic hunter-gatherer RPG that has drawn inspiration from Far Cry and Tomb Raider, but sets itself apart from these games in every aspect.
You’ll follow Aloy on his adventure in a world overrun by machines, using his spear, stealth and a host of ranged weapons to get by.
The game has been widely praised by critics for its glorious graphics, open-world exploration and incredible story, so it would be a massive treat if it landed on PS Plus’ May list.
God of War
The God of War series is notorious for its elaborate storytelling and abundance of badass fight scenes.
The reboot continued with this formula and gave us one of the greatest games of all time.
We can’t wait to get our hands on the next chapter of Kratos’ journey, with more Gods, Monsters and epic moments to experience!
Street Fighter V
Street Fighter in a franchise that needs no introduction.
The last chapter, Street Fighter V, is currently available most gaming platforms, and it would be great if it was on the next PS Plus campaign.
PS Plus May 2020: Release Date
Based on the pattern that we have seen in recent months, we are expecting to see May’s titles revealed on Wednesday 29 May.
That is if these titles do not get leaked early for the third-month straight!
Expect to see the games release the Tuesday after their big reveal, which would be 5 May.
Spring Sale: Deals and Discounts
Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.
Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99.
Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.