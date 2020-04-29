PS Plus May 2020: Latest News - Confirmed Line-Up, Predictions, Release Date & more

It's safe to say that most people were pretty happy with what was dropped in April's campaign.

But with April nearing its end, we're looking at what's on the radar for the May's free titles.

And finally, the big drop has been revealed!

Continue below for all the details on May's free Games, as well as to find out how close our predictions were.

May’s Confirmed Line-Up

PS Plus's campaign includes 2 incredibly strong simulation games for May.

Farming Simulator 19

We’ve been gifted with the ultimate farming simulator for lockdown!

THE PERFECT RETREAT: Become a modern farmer and develop your farm

Farming Simulator 19 returns with a complete graphics overhaul and the most complete farming experience ever!

Develop your farm and fill it with exciting new farming activities, crops to harvest and animals to tend

Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skyline is a single-player open-ended city-building simulation.

GUESS THE CITY: Residents of the Isle of Dogs might recognise this one

Players get the chance to engage in urban planning by controlling zoning, road placement, taxation, public services, and public transportation of an area.

Release Date

The titles are always revealed on the final Wednesday of the month.

BARREN LAND: With the lockdown in effect and the world a much quieter place, PS Plus has lent a helping hand for many gamers

Expect to see the games release the Tuesday after their big reveal, which would be 5 May.

Our Predictions

So we just got an unbelievable rally game and an action-adventure shooter for April – this month we want to see something different!

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is incredible hunter-gatherer action adventure RPG that has drawn inspiration from Far Cry and Tomb Raider, but sets itself apart from these games in every aspect.

HUSH: You’ll have to rely on your stealth to get through the storyline in one piece

You’ll follow Aloy on his adventure in a world overrun by machines, using his spear, stealth and a host of ranged weapons to get by.

The game has been widely praised by critics for its glorious graphics, open-world exploration and incredible story, so it would be a massive treat if it landed on PS Plus’ May list.

God of War

The God of War series is notorious for its elaborate storytelling and abundance of mythic-level fight scenes.

COME ALONG BOY: Kratos adventures with his son in the new award winning adventure

The reboot continued with this formula and gave us one of the greatest games of all time.

We can’t wait to get our hands on the next chapter of Kratos’ journey, with more Gods, Monsters and epic moments to experience!

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter in a franchise that needs no introduction.

STRAIGHT TO THE POINT: Those who may be new to the genre would be happy starting with this game

The last chapter, Street Fighter V would go down a storm if it was next on the PS Plus campaign.

Download April's Games

Although a leak caught most of us off guard last week, PS Plus' April Campaign contains two games that we were pretty chuffed with.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4 is widely considered to be of the greatest exclusive titles out there, and now PS Plus users will be able to enjoy it for the whole of April.

WAIT! YOU FORGOT SOMETHING! Uncharted 4's high octane action has become a trademark of the series

The final chapter of the acclaimed Nathan Drake series is easily the best in the series, and features one of the best motorbike races in recent gaming history.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Stunning visuals and a steep learning curve make this off-track racer a real challenge.

HARD RIGHT! The game is the challenge you need!

Then again, this is the perfect challenge for those who are having to self isolate for the foreseeable future.

The stunning graphics and unique mechanics make it easily worth a download.